Disneyland Paris Is the Latest Disney Theme Park to Reopen Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Visitors and staff wearing protective face masks, walk down the Main Street of Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, on July 15, 2020, as Disneyland Paris begins phased reopening after months-closure aimed at stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The new regulations are similar to those enacted at Walt Disney World, but there are some major differences. Disneyland Paris will have limited capacity to encourage physical distancing, and guests must register to visit the parks on a specific date if they have non-dated tickets or an annual pass. However, guests who have vacation packages that include park admittance do not have to register to visit.

Attractions and modified character meet and greets will be adapted to accommodate social distancing, although playgrounds, makeover experiences, and traditional character meet and greets will not be available upon reopening, according to the Disneyland Paris website. It might be a while before guests can hug Mickey again, but images on social media from the park’s reopening depict socially distant encounters with beloved characters. Nighttime spectaculars and some other shows will be temporarily unavailable as well.

New safety measures, like limited elevator capacity and sneeze guards at the front desks, have been put into place at the hotels, too. But hotel guests can still access one major perk: Extra Magic Time, which is when guests staying at a Disney hotel get to access the parks before the official opening time.

On-property restaurants are reducing seating capacity and offering to-go meals at many venues, and merchandise locations have been reconfigured to better support physical distancing. Masks are required for guests ages 11 and up, and there are more than 2,000 sanitizing and hand-washing stations throughout the Disneyland Paris resort.