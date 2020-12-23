Disneyland's Snow White Ride Just Got a Makeover — See What It Looks Like Now

Disneyland may be closed right now, but its Imagineers have been hard at work, re-envisioning the park’s classic Snow White ride into a magical — and less scary — adventure.

The new ride, which will be named, "Snow White's Enchanted Wish" instead of "Snow White's Scary Adventure," will trade its frightening forest scenes for Snow White herself dancing with the dwarves, and the scent of apple pie wafting through the air. Details of the new ride were unveiled this week in celebration of 83 years since the movie first premiered in Los Angeles.

“We’re finally giving Snow White the happily ever after that she deserves,” John Gritz, the principal concept designer with Walt Disney Imagineering, said in a video previewing the new ride. “The star of the show is Snow White so we thought it would be really, really important to introduce her early on. So we have a new dancing Snow White character that actually now dances with Dopey and the interaction between them as you move through the cottage is really kind of almost cinematic.”

Riders can marvel at an all-new mine scene with glittering jewels all around, enhanced with shadow projections, which Gritz said feels like it’s filled with “spectacular magic.” The reimagined ride utilizes LED black lighting and laser projections, as well as classic songs to bring the enchanted world to life.

“What’s so special about this attraction is [it was] actually Walt Disney’s first major animated picture as well as one of the original attractions in Fantasyland the day that Disneyland opened,” said Kim Irvine, the executive creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering, adding, “We are positive that the guests are going to be absolutely blown away by this dazzling new attraction and such a beautiful guy, sweet storyline.”

In addition to a revamp inside, Irvine said the team spruced up the exterior, repainting it in warm pinks and gold as well as a “cheerier blue” to make it “feel happier.”

Disneyland in California has been closed since March and will remain shut to the public until at least next year. The closure comes as California continues to deal with widespread cases of the coronavirus, forcing the state to implement a regional stay-at-home order and travel restrictions.