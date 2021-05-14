Disneyland Opened a Secret Entrance to Haunted Mansion — But Only for a Limited Time

Disneyland has opened up a secret entrance to the Haunted Mansion, allowing theme park fans to grab a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the popular ride's never-before-seen interiors.

It's not just Disney magic either — this back-door walkway is actually key to allowing the park to operate efficiently while honoring its extensive COVID-19 safety protocols.

Typically, riders would enter through the Haunted Mansion's front door, walk into a "stretching room," and proceed onto the actual attraction. When that Haunted Mansion narrator asks if the stretching room is actually stretching, it's for good reason — Disneyland's doubles as a functioning elevator, making it difficult to efficiently load riders onto the famed attraction while adhering to social distancing requirements. The newly-revealed back walkway, which bypasses that section entirely, solves the problem and saves riders time.

New drapery hangs around the windows inside The Haunted Mansion in New Orleans Square at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA Credit: Jeff Gritchen/Getty Images

The lucky few who have been offered entry do so through a side door, located within the manse's outdoor graveyard queue. From there, they'll pass through a hallway with framed facsimiles of the "stretching room" portraits, before quickly popping out of a completely nondescript door and swiftly boarding the ride's Doom Buggy vehicles. The limited-time-only opportunity is a dream for die-hard Haunted Mansion fans, as well as local looky-loos hoping to get a ghoulish peek at a part of the ride they didn't know existed.

The entrance isn't the only thing that's changed at Haunted Mansion during Disneyland Resort's 412-day closure. Enhacements to the spooky attraction, including the return of a classic aging portrait, have improved the experience as a whole, but this reveal makes things even safer for guests while providing a little glimpse at something unexpected and new.

There's plenty to look forward to at Disneyland's reopening — for California residents at the moment, that is — including a refurbished Snow White attraction, Avengers Campus exteriors, and exciting new character meet-and-greets.