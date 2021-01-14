Disneyland Ends Annual Pass Program Amid 10-month COVID-19 Closure

Today Disneyland Resort announced the end of the current annual pass program, citing the continued uncertainty and restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to annual passholders shared on the Disneyland website, Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland Resort shared the news and hope for the future along with Passport refund information. While the California theme parks are closed, they'll be developing new membership offerings "that will utilize consumer insights to deliver choice, flexibility and value for our biggest fans," according to the letter.

Even though the Florida Disney theme parks reopened this summer with new health and safety measures in place after closing in March amid the pandemic, the California parks have been closed for 10 months. Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street have welcomed guests back for shopping and dining during a phased reopening, but there is still no reopening date set for Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or the resort's hotels.

In a statement shared with Travel + Leisure, Potrock said, "We want to thank our Annual Passholders for their understanding during this closure period. Due to the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and limitations around the reopening of our California theme parks, we will be issuing appropriate refunds for eligible Disneyland Resort Annual Passports and sunsetting the current program. We are currently developing new membership offerings that will utilize consumer insights to deliver choice, flexibility and value for our biggest fans."

In the meantime, passholders who had active Passports as of March 14, 2020 can still receive their applicable discounts on merchandise and food and beverages until new passes are announced, and they're eligible for special deals in Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street from Jan. 18 to Feb. 25. Eligible Passport holders will receive pro rata refunds — visit the Disneyland website for further details about the refunds (including how to calculate them).

Even though the current annual pass program is ending, Disneyland Resort plans to stay in touch with passholders through the Disneyland Annual Passholder Facebook page and e-newsletter, and annual passholders will be the first to know when Disneyland Resort reveals the new membership options.