Disneyland and Disney World Just Raised Their Prices — Here’s How Much You’ll Have to Pay

Going to a Disney park has always been an expensive vacation, but ticket increases at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World will have you scrimping and saving for a little while longer.

Back in 2019, Disneyland increased their park ticket prices by over 10 percent, according to Walt Disney World News Today (WDW News), ahead of the opening Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Now, with a brand new Marvel Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure opening soon, both parks are hiking up prices again.

According to WDW News, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, is increasing its prices again — with the most expensive one-day park hopper ticket costing over $200 for the first time ever. One-day ticket prices have increased by three percent for peak day tickets as well as an increase of three to five percent for one-day park hopper tickets, WDW News reported. Tier 1 price remains unchanged at $104.

In addition, the old three-tier system (Value, Regular, and Peak prices) has changed to a slightly more complicated five-tier system. Depending on which day you decided to go to the park, it could cost anywhere between $159 and $209. The only way to find out how much your ticket will cost is to visit the Disneyland website. Multi-day passes have similarly changed as well, with an increase of $10 to $20 per person, depending on which pass you purchase, a range of three to six percent, according to WDW News.

Annual Disneyland passes have increased between four and eight percent, depending on which pass you purchase. The least expensive Select pass has increased from $399 to $419 while the most expensive Premier pass has increased from $2,099 to $2,119. A full breakdown of price increases at Disneyland can be found on WDW News.

In addition, Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida has also increased its prices for the annual pass, with the least expensive EPCOT After 4 Pass (Florida Residents only) increasing from $304 to $319. The most expensive, Disney Platinum Plus Pass increased from $1,219 to $1,295, according to WDW News.

No price change has been added for Disney Platinum, Platinum Plus, Water Parks Annual Pass, or the Water Parks After 2 Passes for Florida residents, according to WDW News. In addition, Florida residents may opt for the monthly payment plan with a down payment of $159.

Full pricing for Walt Disney World Resort annual passes can be found on the Disney World website.

Pricing for tickets to Disneyland can be found on the Disneyland ticketing page.

Even with the price increase, there are still many ways to save money while visiting the most magical place on earth, including taking advantage of off-season pricing or finding accommodation outside the park resort.