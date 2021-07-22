Character Dining Has Returned to Disneyland — Here's What's Different

Meals with Mickey and Minnie will return for breakfast and brunch.

Disney fans are now able to begin their days with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and more favorites as character dining has returned to Disneyland.

Starting Thursday, Disney fans can start their days off right with the characters they love at "Mickey's Tales of Adventure breakfast," which will take place at the Storytellers Café at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, according to Disney.

Character dining will return for breakfast and brunch with dishes like Mickey-shaped waffles, mini pastries, eggs Benedict with spiced hollandaise, French toast casserole, and mocktails. Breakfast will be available every day from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and brunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays.

On Aug. 12, the park will then add a "Minnie and Friends Breakfast" at the Plaza Inn on Main Street, U.S.A. Reservations for the Plaza Inn will open "soon," but no date has yet been set.

Both character breakfasts will be a buffet experience, according to Disney.

But while character dining (a fan-favorite experience for many) may be returning, it won't look exactly as it did pre-coronavirus pandemic. The experience will be modified, Disney shared with Travel + Leisure, and guests will be doing more smiling and waving and selfie-taking than greeting their favorite characters one on one.

Inside the park itself, character meet-and-greets remain suspended, according to Disney, but parkgoers can still interact with their favorites from a distance.

Disneyland first reopened in April to California residents only before expanding to out-of-state visitors in June. Guests must wear face masks both indoors and outdoors, except when eating, and advance reservations are required to enter the park.

While character dining is coming back to Disneyland, it has already returned — with some modifications — to Disney World in Florida.

Something went wrong. An error has occurred and your entry was not submitted. Please try again.