Disneyland's California Adventure Is Planning a Food Festival for Fans Who Are Missing the Park

Disneyland California Adventure is reportedly planning a food and drink festival in March to give die-hard Mickey Mouse fans something to look forward to.

While the theme park may not be opening anytime soon, the festival will welcome those in need of a Disney fix, ABC7 Los Angeles reported. Visitors will be able to wander through the park, shopping and sampling the fare, but the famous rides will remain closed.

The event will also bring about 1,000 park employees back to work.

"While that is clearly not all we want to accomplish, it's a start," Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in a letter to employees, according to the network. "Teams are working as we speak to start recalling identified Cast in the coming weeks."

"This past year has presented extraordinary challenges," he added. But that has not curtailed in any way our ability to move forward with a spirit of optimism."

It wasn't immediately clear when the festival would take place, but it would likely be over several days.

A representative from Disneyland did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Travel Leisure.

While other Disney parks, including in Florida and Tokyo, have reopened, the California park has remained closed since mid-March, subject to strict state protocols.

The decision to create a food and drink festival comes months after the theme park opened more restaurants and shops on Buena Vista Street in the California Adventure Park, expanding its Downtown Disney District.

The plans also follow last month's Taste of Epcot International Festival of the Arts in Orlando, the first major festival the park has held this year.

While the park's thrilling rides may not be open, Disneyland has become a "super" vaccination site, capable of dispensing thousands of shots per day, in the meantime.