Walt Disney World Won’t Reopen Its Water Parks Until at Least March 2021

Walt Disney World has announced that it will not reopen its water parks until at least March 2021.

While it has been a few months since Walt Disney World in Florida welcomed back visitors after it closed due to COVID-19, its water parks have remained closed.

At the very earliest, Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park and Typhoon Lagoon will reopen to the public on March 7, 2021, pending government approval.

"Like the other areas of Walt Disney World Resort, we will welcome back Guests and Cast Members to our water parks in a responsible way, with a plan, focused on health and well-being," the park's announcement read.

While the reopening date is subject to change, Disney says it will announce which water park will reopen first and what guests can expect when it does in terms of a phased reopening plan.

Any unused, unexpired one-day water park tickets have been automatically extended to be valid through Dec. 31, 2021. Visitors whose upcoming plans to visit a Disney water park have been affected will be able to modify or cancel their plans by calling the Disney Reservation Center at (407) W-DISNEY.

Annual passholders who had water park access will receive a partial refund because of the extended closure. Disney will resume ticket sales for water park access at a later date.

Other water parks in the Florida area have since reopened to the public. Universal’s Volcano Bay water park is reopened, albeit with reduced access and closures two days per week. And SeaWorld’s Aquatica reopened in June, with precautions like face masks and social distancing.

When Disney World reopened to the public in July, it was with a host of new safety precautions. Major changes were made to the reservation system and mandatory temperature checks to enter the park. Events like parades that attract major crowds have been canceled until further notice.