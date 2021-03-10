Disney World Reservations Are Already Selling Out for Spring Break

Florida's Walt Disney World is already sold out for spring break, with limited availability over the course of the next month.

As four local public schools go on their spring breaks next week, the Tampa Bay Times reported that passes to the park are completely sold out from March 13-19.

Although availability will slightly increase at the end of the local spring break period, entrance to the park will remain limited over the coming weeks. At least one of the four Disney parks is already sold out through early April. Magic Kingdom and Disney's Hollywood Studios are the most popular bookings, according to Disney Tourist Blog. Open availability for all four Walt Disney World parks is not available until April 11.

The sell-out can largely be attributed to Florida's open COVID-19 rules and capacity limits at the theme park. When Disney World reopened to the public last year after its coronavirus shutdown, park capacity was limited to 25%. It has since been increased to 35% and all guests, even season pass holders, are required to make reservations in advance of their visits.

Disney World is still operating with COVID-19 restrictions in place, including social distancing in public places and limited seating aboard select attractions.

Last week, Orlando International Airport reported a "spring break rebound" and predicted a 45% increase over spring break travel this year from last. The airport is expecting 1.9 million travelers over the spring break travel period, from March through mid-April.

"The combination of additional flights in our market, the expanded distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and the undeniable lure of Central Florida as a getaway destination portends for robust air travel as we approach this year's Spring Break," Phil Brown, chief executive officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said in a statement. "It is a much welcomed improvement over this time last year when we were at the depths of the pandemic."