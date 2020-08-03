Disney World's Splash Mountain Log Sinks During Ride in Video Shared on Twitter

Guests on Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain usually expect to get wet on the log flume ride, but on August 2, a few passengers got more than they bargained for as their log took on water. Images and videos shared to Twitter show a log-shaped Splash Mountain ride vehicle submerged in water as riders stand outside of the boat. Twitter user @skyelaringrsoll shared a video of the ride vehicle she was in, filled with water, saying that the boat went under when the riders stepped out of it.

Another user, Karen Ramirez, tweeted:

It’s unclear how or why the log became submerged in the water. According to the My Disney Experience Walt Disney World app, which lists wait times for theme park rides (and provides other helpful tools), the ride is back up and running today.

After closing the theme parks in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney World reopened Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom to the public on July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. The parks reopened with new health and safety measures in place, and Disney World has since updated its mask policy and postponed the reopening of select resort hotels.

Disneyland was planning to reopen its theme parks in July, too, but that date has been postponed until further notice.