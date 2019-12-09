Disney World’s First New Resort in 7 Years Will Transport Guests to the European Riviera (Video)

Disney’s Riviera Resort, the newest on-site resort at Walt Disney World in Florida, is slated to open on Dec. 16, 2019. This is the first all-new resort to open at Disney World since 2012, when Disney’s Art of Animation Resort opened. Inspired by the European Riviera, Disney’s Riviera Resort transports guests to the Mediterranean Coast with dining and decor that is reminiscent of 20th-century southern France and Italy. Of course, this is a Disney property, so expect plenty of nods to your favorite characters hidden in the art and decorations throughout the resort.

“Not only will Disney’s Riviera Resort delight families with its gorgeous architectural details and wide range of accommodations, but [Disney Vacation Club] members and guests will simply fall in love with the sights, sounds, and flavors of Europe around every corner,” Terri Schultz, the senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club, said. “This new resort will pay tribute to Walt and Lillian Disney’s amazing European travels, connecting Disney artistry and storytelling to this region’s renowned art heritage and inspiration.”

Art is certainly a focus at this Disney resort — there were over 40 signature pieces of art created for this property, inspired by Disney films and European art history. While all these details are sure to enhance the guest experience, most people visit Disney to check out the theme parks, and this resort makes that a breeze, too.

Getting to the theme parks from this new resort will be really easy, thanks to free, efficient transportation. Disney’s Riviera Resort is connected to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot by the new Skyliner gondola system. These gondolas swiftly carry guests between the parks and resorts, and they offer great views of Walt Disney World. These perks make waking up early or staying out late to take advantage of Extra Magic Hours (included when you stay at a Disney World resort) much easier.

When you’re not at the parks, go for a dip in one of the pools, which reflect the resort’s southern European influence. Be sure to also check out the rooftop dining at Topolino’s Terrace — Flavors of the Riviera. If you visit this restaurant at night, you may even catch a glimpse of the fireworks from nearby Disney’s Hollywood Studios or Epcot.

At the end of the day, guests can settle into a variety of rooms, from small studios designed for couples to grand villas that sleep up to 12 guests. You can book a room at this new resort on the Disney website.