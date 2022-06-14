What to Know Before You Go to Walt Disney World

There is absolutely nothing like heading out for a vacation to Walt Disney World. Be it your millionth visit or your first time, the magic remains the same. Though every trip to the Mouse House is unique, it is a good idea to head in prepared.

Here's what you need to know about Walt Disney World to ensure it's a trip just as spectacular as you imagine.

It's the 50th Anniversary Celebration.

The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration is happening right now through March 2023. The parks are getting a little extra sparkle for the celebration, including new light displays, fireworks, new spectaculars, food, and lots of special merch so you can take home a little piece of Disney when you leave.

Accommodation options are nearly endless.

There are currently more than 25 Disney Resort hotels that will fit every traveler style, need, and budget. The options include everything from the animal-centric Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas to the island-style Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows. Adults can also find a little more relaxation at spots like Disney's Beach Club Resort and Disney's BoardWalk Inn. See the full list of accommodations here.

Getting around is a breeze.

Disney World offers visitors a complimentary transportation system made up of buses, boats, and the famed Monorail that will zip you back and forth between parks and hotels.

The buses run rather frequently, making it the easiest option to get around. Attention early birds: Resort transportation begins 45 minutes prior to Disney theme park opening time. It ends one hour after closing.

Main Street at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida Credit: Mariah Tyler

There are four theme parks and two water parks to enjoy.

Walt Disney World covers more than 43 square miles across its four theme parks and two water parks. This includes Epcot, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Magic Kingdom. Each park comes with its own personality, rides, and experiences. Guests can choose to spend all their time in just one park by purchasing a One Park Per Day pass or visit multiple parks with the Park Hopper option. Walt Disney World's two water parks, Typhoon Lagoon and Bizzard Beach, can also be added to the Water Park and Sports or Park Hopper Plus passes.

Downloading the My Disney Experience App is a must.