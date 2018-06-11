If you’ve ever dreamt of hitting the snooze button inside a Disney theme park, you may want to set your sights beyond a night in Cinderella Castle. This summer, Walt Disney World will allow two guests to spend the night “glamping” inside one the theme park for the first time ever.

Pandora — The World of Avatar has become one of the busiest and most beloved lands in Walt Disney World since it opened last spring, and come July, one lucky Disney fan and their guest will have the immersive area themed to James Cameron’s blockbuster film entirely to themselves.

As part of a new Walt Disney World D-Camp contest, the winner will get to spend the night in a tent on the glowing grounds and wake up to sunrise over Pandora’s floating mountains. (Better yet, they’ll easily be the first on board Flight of Passage.)

Luxury camping, which has recently made its way to Mt. Rushmore, Los Angeles’ Rodeo Drive, and even into the dictionary may have finally landed at Florida’s biggest tourist attraction, but to make it into the parks after-hours, you’ll need more than just a credit card deposit. You’ll need luck.

Disney’s sleepover within the bioluminescent flora and fauna on Pandora is happening for one night only, and will only have one winner and their guest, making it an ultra-exclusive opportunity that isn't likely to come around again.