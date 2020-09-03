This Disney World Resort Has a Special 'Schoolcation' Offer With Supervised Remote Learning

Students can get the best of both worlds at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World.

Remote learning can certainly have its drawbacks, but it also has some major perks — especially when it comes to flexibility for taking a family vacation.

School being back in session usually spells an end to vacation season for lots of families, but the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort is offering a way to keep school in session while also letting families have a great getaway.

Right now, the resort is offering supervised “schoolcations” that allow kids to attend class remotely from the resort’s quiet, dedicated learning space. Then, when all the school work is done, kids can have the ultimate “recess” by heading down to Explorer Island water park, where they can swim, float down the lazy river, zoom down water slides, and enjoy lots of outdoor recreation such as sand volleyball, basketball, foosball, table-tennis, and more.

Image zoom Courtesy of Four Seasons

“This new offering exclusively for our Resort guests will be both helpful to parents, as well as something really fun for kids to experience,” said Thomas Steinhauer, General Manager and Regional Vice President of Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, in a statement. “Many kids have been completing school work in their homes for a while now. A chance to mix up their learning environment, and combine school and playtime at the Resort, is sure to be a welcome treat and create a memory that will last a lifetime.”

The schoolwork sessions are held in small-group classroom settings in spacious, airy event rooms at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando. Each student gets free Wi-Fi and a dedicated desk area that's physically distanced from the other students with no more than six students per classroom. Students can take advantage of either a half-day from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, or a full day from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with lunch included. Most of the morning is dedicated to virtual learning, with a lunch break at noon, and the afternoon is mostly dedicated to an optional “enrichment period” for the arts and physical education.

Not only is this a great way for students to enjoy a unique vacation experience without missing critical educational time, it gives parents a chance to relax and enjoy the resort while their kids are at school. The resort is chock-full of adults-only activities, from its Oasis Pool, spa treatments (including vibrational sound therapy, cryotherapy, and vitality drips), a full service hair salon, indoor and outdoor relaxation lounges, golf club, mixology classes, and fitness center.

The supervised study sessions are available Monday through Friday beginning Sept. 14, 2020 for $50 USD per child for a half-day session or $100 USD per child for the full session including lunch. Reservations must be confirmed at least 48 hours in advance. The resort is also offering a special package through December 18, 2020, which includes a $200 USD nightly credit for stays in a guest room, or a $500 USD nightly credit for stays in a one or two-bedroom suite.