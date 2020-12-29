The Four Seasons Disney World Wants You to Take a ‘Revenge Vacation’ in 2021 — Here's How

The COVID-19 pandemic certainly threw a wrench into people’s travel plans in 2020. But now that the year is ending, many people are looking toward the future with hopes of finally cashing in on their vacation time and going to far flung destinations in 2021.

After all, the best way to stick it to 2020 is making 2021 as amazing as possible. In other words, get your revenge on the year we all lost.

Image zoom Credit: Four Seasons

The Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort is looking to help travelers do just that with several new ways to achieve a “revenge vacation.” The luxury hotel is now offering an Advance Purchase package, which saves guests 20 percent on booking costs and includes several perks.

This promotion is particularly good for the whole family, or even your extended “pod.” The resort has many connected suites available for everyone in your household (or group of households), so you can continue to safely social distance while the pandemic is still going on in the new year.

There are also several activities the whole family can enjoy while you’re there. The resort’s spa is open with lots of relaxation lounges and a solarium with zero-gravity memory foam loungers. With the resorts new protocols for health an safety, there are still some worry-free treatments to enjoy too, like touchless Vibrational Sound Therapy, as well as cryofacials, Biologoque Recherche facials, or hair treatments. When you’re not relaxing in the spa, you can also hit the links at the Tom Fazio golf course, take the kids to the exclusive five-acre water park, lounge in a cabana by the pool, dine on gourmet food from world-renowned chefs, or shop in the resort’s boutiques.

Image zoom Credit: Four Seasons

The resort also allows guests to plan around their children’s school work, since the hotel has been offering special “school-cation” packages since earlier in 2020.