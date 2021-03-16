Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park Is Finally Open — Here's What It's Like

Editor's Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure. Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

After closing nearly a year ago, Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park reopened this month at Walt Disney World Resort. The ski resort-themed water park is back and better than ever, and it has instituted a number of new health and safety measures in line with those implemented across the resort at theme parks, hotels, restaurants, merchandise locations, and more.

Enhanced cleaning, temperature checks, reduced capacity, and mandatory face coverings are standard across Disney World properties right now, including Blizzard Beach, but there are a few differences guests will notice at the water park. For example, there are areas where masks are required (like in line for food or locker rentals, at the park's entry and exit, and in retail areas), but they aren't permitted on attractions or in the water, so guests can remove their face coverings while walking to and from the waterslides and pools.

There are social distancing markers in queues, chairs are positioned so parties are at least six feet apart, and there's lots of signage reminding guests of the policies throughout the park. There's also ample space to spread out in the lounge areas and even in Cross Country Creek, one of the nation's longest lazy rivers. Guests looking for a little extra room can book a Polar Patio, a private deck with added amenities and space for up to six guests.

Blizzard Beach Summit Plummit Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World Resort

From Polar Pub, the full-service beach bar, to eateries like Lottawatta Lodge and Avalunch, there are several places to grab a bite or drink at the newly reopened water park. Plus, mobile ordering — a feature offered in the My Disney Experience app — allows for a seamless, contactless experience.

I wasn't sure what to expect when I visited Blizzard Beach the week it reopened. In the last year, I'd experienced Disney World's health and safety measures firsthand in the theme parks and resort hotels, so I was curious to see how they'd be adapted for the water park.

Thanks to a low crowd level, plenty of space, ample social distancing reminders, and helpful cast members, it was easy to maintain at least six feet of physical distance throughout my weekday visit. (Like the theme parks, I recommend visiting on a weekday if you want to experience fewer crowds). Lines for waterslides were short during my visit (typically under five minutes if there was a wait at all), and mobile ordering made getting food and drinks a breeze.