Disney World Reveals All the Adorable Autumn Treats Coming to the Theme Parks This Fall

The "Most Magical Place on Earth" is getting ready for autumn with festive decorations and seasonal treats.

Even though Magic Kingdom won’t host the fan-favorite holiday event Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the theme park is already getting into the festive spirit with adorable fall decorations and tasty seasonal treats. From Sept. 15 to Oct. 31, Magic Kingdom will be transformed into an autumnal wonderland, complete with Mickey-shaped jack-o-lanterns, Halloween-themed character cavalcades, and all the pumpkin-spiced snacks you can handle.

Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will be celebrating Halloween for a full month and a half this year, and although the experience might look a little different because of the coronavirus pandemic, the park is introducing newly adapted versions of some usual seasonal events. According to the Disney Parks Blog, the park will continue with socially distanced character cavalcades, with Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, and pals decked out in their Halloween costumes.

The beloved fall decorations, including Mickey pumpkins and fall foliage, will go up soon — cast members are preparing them now. And, for the first time, guests of all ages are allowed to wear their costumes to the park during regular operating hours during this period. That said, adults and children ages 14 and up cannot wear costume masks, and everyone must continue to wear approved face coverings throughout their visit.

Fall treats are back on the menus at all four Disney World theme parks, too. In a post on the Disney Parks Blog, a number of delightful fall snacks were unveiled. At Magic Kingdom, find cinnamon donuts served in a Haunted Mansion-themed container, pumpkin spiced waffle sundaes, and the Not So Poison Apple Cupcake, among other fun snacks. Ice cream lovers will want to try the Poor Unfortunate Souls Float, with cream cheese soft-serve, black raspberry syrup, and Coke.

Plus, seasonal souvenir sippers and popcorn buckets are back, like the spooky Jack Skellington sipper and the adorable Mickey pumpkin premium popcorn bucket.

Menu highlights at Epcot include the Oogie Boogie premium popcorn bucket, Halloween cupcakes, and a Halloween liquid nitro cake pop, and at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you’ll find an alcoholic Rotten Apple Punch specialty beverage and a Scar cupcake, among other treats. Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, find a poison candied apple, pumpkin cheesecake cannoli, frozen apple cider, and more.

If you decide to venture outside the parks to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort this fall, you’ll find a series of new culinary experiences that are part of the Sip, Savor and Stay Saturdays. From Sept. 19 to Oct. 24, the resort is offering an overnight package on Saturdays that includes a special themed food and drink event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. These special events will follow a number of health and safety procedures, and they are limited to those 21 and up. To book, call 1-888-828-8850.