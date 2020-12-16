Disney World to Reopen 4 Resort Hotels in 2021

Walt Disney World Resort is continuing to open its doors in 2021.

While COVID-19 restrictions are still in effect, and likely will be for the beginning of 2021, Disney World will be reopening four resort hotels between March and April, in addition to the hotels that are already open and accepting reservations.

First up will be Disney's All-Star Movies Resort, which is an homage to some of the best-loved movies that Disney has released, including Toy Story, The Mighty Ducks, Fantasia, and more. The value hotel will open on March 22.

Next will be Disney’s Beach Club Resort on May 30, a New England-style hotel that sits on a lake, where you can rent mini powerboats, or take a walk to Epcot.

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge will reopen on June 6. This hotel is inspired by the Pacific Northwest, as well as the best national parks in the U.S. Families can enjoy the stretches of nature trails at the resort, or enjoy a cozy night by a stone fireplace.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Disney

Later in the summer, Disney's Polynesian Village Resort is scheduled to reopen, though a specific date is not yet announced. The popular hotel is famous for its Seven Seas Lagoon, where a nightly light show of impressive, floating displays wows guests.

The website does not specify opening dates for upcoming hotels like the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort or the Reflections: A Disney Lakeside Lodge resort, which are planned for 2021 and 2022, respectively, according to FOX Business. Disney’s BoardWalk Inn will remain closed until further notice.

While the theme parks and many hotels are currently open, these dates are also subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have taken a measured and deliberate approach to implement a number of health and safety measures based on guidance from various governmental authorities and health agencies,” Disney's site read.

For more information and to see a full list of open hotels and resorts, visit the Disney Resort Hotels: Know Before You Go website.