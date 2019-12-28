Only Real Fans Can Answer These Disney Trivia Questions

Image zoom Getty Images

Think you're a Disney fan? Even if you’ve been vacationing at Disneyland or Walt Disney World for years, there are tons of hidden secrets that only in-the-know visitors are aware of. From simple fun facts to seriously impressive statistics, test your theme park knowledge with these Disney trivia questions.

Q: How many theme parks are at Walt Disney World?

A: Four: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT.

Q: Which princesses are the Disneyland and Walt Disney World castles dedicated to?

A: Sleeping Beauty calls Disneyland’s castle home, while Walt Disney World is home to the iconic Cinderella castle — you can even dine with her inside!

Q: Where did Walt Disney come up the idea of Disneyland?

A: Walt Disney imagined a place where kids and adults could have fun together while he was sitting on a bench watching his daughters ride on the Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round in Los Angeles. You can still visit the exact same carousel, which is open on weekends year-round.

Q: Which ride is at every Disney park?

A: Dumbo The Flying Elephant. The high-flying family attraction, which first opened with Disneyland in 1955, appears at Shanghai Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, and Tokyo Disneyland, and it is the only attraction at all six theme park resorts.

Q: What is the name of the secret tunnel system located beneath Disney’s Magic Kingdom?

A: The Utilidors — and yes, they’re real! This interconnected series of tunnels connects each of the theme park’s lands to one another, and they are entirely off-limits to guests. In fact, all the rides and attractions you visit within the Magic Kingdom are considered to be built on the “second floor” of the park, as these tunnels are actually on ground level. Despite all this secrecy, there is one way to see the utilidors for yourself: by booking one of Walt Disney World’s special behind-the-scenes guided tours.

Q: Which Disney theme park opened first?

A: Disneyland, which opened in 1955 (with nearly a dozen of the same rides you see while visiting today).

Q: What is the most popular food at the Disney parks?

A: The Mickey-shaped ice cream bar. According to Eater, the chocolate-covered frozen treats are the #1 food item sold across Disney locations worldwide. Guests devour 3 million of them annually at Walt Disney World alone!

Q: True or False: Disney has its own island.

A: True! It’s called Castaway Cay, and it is an exclusive stop on Disney Cruise Line sailings through the Caribbean. The Bahamian island has an interesting history, but it will soon share the spotlight when Disney’s second island debuts in coming years.

Q: Which Disneyland ride opened first: the Matterhorn Bobsleds or It’s a Small World?

A: The Matterhorn Bobsleds. The innovative roller coaster opened in the summer of 1959, while It’s a Small World first debuted at the 1964 World’s Fair before landing at Disneyland in 1966.

Q: What’s the fastest ride at Walt Disney World?

A: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which takes guests from 0 miles per hour to nearly 60 miles per hour in under 3 seconds.

Q: Where can you find Mickey Mouse at Walt Disney World?

A: Everywhere! Okay, it’s a trick question — because if you’re not seeing the main mouse in a show, during a parade, or while hugging him at a meet-and-greet, you can find secretive hidden symbols honoring him throughout the theme park resort. They’re called "Hidden Mickeys," and they pop up everywhere — from curtains to carpeting!

Q: How tall is the Magic Kingdom’s Christmas tree?

A: 65 feet tall! The massive display is approximately nine times larger than the average home tree, but it’s not the only Christmas tree at Disney World by far. In fact, 1,300 well-decorated trees are spread across the theme parks and hotels at Walt Disney World Resort each year.

Q: Which character flies above the Magic Kingdom every night?

A: Tinker Bell! As part of the "Happily Ever After" fireworks show, the iconic fairy spreads pixie dust over all who attend the magical park.

Q: How tall is Cinderella Castle?

A: The Walt Disney World emblem, located in the middle of Magic Kingdom park, clocks in at a towering 189 feet.

Q: How many hotel rooms are there at Walt Disney World?

A: There are over 30,000 hotel rooms spread across over 40 themed hotels at the Florida theme park resort.

Q: How many years has Walt Disney World been open?

A: 48 years — the theme park resort celebrates its 50th Anniversary in 2021.