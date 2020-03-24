Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Make your home the "Most Magical Place on Earth" while you wait for the Disney parks to reopen.

With Disney parks around the world closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are looking for ways to bring that magic home until they can visit once again. We've put together a list of seven ways you can experience Disney at home, from virtual rides on beloved attractions to playlists that will instantly transport you to the "Happiest Place on Earth."

1. Turn on a Disney playlist.

Bring the sounds of the parks to your living room with a Disney-themed playlist. Transport yourself to the Magic Kingdom with the Pirates of the Caribbean or Haunted Mansion songs, or pretend you're in a galaxy far, far away with the sounds of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

2. Put on your most comfortable Disney loungewear.

Pull on your Disney joggers, favorite Mickey T-shirt, or even a pair of ears to bring the theme park spirit to your home. Lounge on the couch in some Disney pjs, or get extra-cozy in a Mickey sweatshirt. Go the extra mile with a blanket that transforms you into your favorite princess — this Cinderella blanket will make you look like the belle of the ball while you get comfortable.

3. Make your favorite Disney snacks.

Take brunch to the next level with some Mickey waffles (made with a Mickey waffle maker), or whip up your favorite sweet treat from the parks. Create your own Dole Whip (with just two ingredients), or fry up your own churros — the smell alone will make you feel like you're walking down Main Street, U.S.A.

4. Uncover Disney Imagineering secrets.

The new Imagineering in a Box course from Pixar and Khan Academy is just what every theme park fan needs right now. Learn how Disney Imagineers create immersive themed lands and state-of-the-art attractions with this free online course. It's a creative and educational outlet for families spending more time together indoors, but people of all ages will love learning about how magical Disney experiences go from concept to reality.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse perform in front of the Cinderella Castle Credit: Blaine Harrington III/Getty Images

5. Watch your favorite Disney movies on Disney+.

You can watch all your favorite Disney movies and TV shows, including classics like The Lion King and new releases like Frozen 2, on Disney+. Go behind the scenes with The Imagineering Story, a documentary-style show that reveals never-before-seen parts of the Disney parks. Or, tune into Be Our Chef, which premieres on March 27, to watch as families visit the theme parks and compete in Disney-themed cooking challenges.

6. Learn how to draw Mickey Mouse from Disney artists.

Ever wondered how to draw the perfect Mickey Mouse? In this Disney Parks Blog post, you can learn how to sketch several different Mickey styles from Disney parks artist, Stephen Ketchum. You can also find tutorials for drawing other beloved characters, including Tinker Bell, Daisy Duck, and Buzz Lightyear, among others.

7. Experience all your favorite attractions — virtually.