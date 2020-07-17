Celebrate Disneyland's 65th Anniversary With These Disney-inspired Cocktails

Even though you might not be able to visit Disneyland in person for the park's 65th anniversary this year, you can still toast to park memories, Walt Disney himself, and future trips with these drink recipes straight from the parks.

We’ve rounded up a range of cocktails including margaritas from La Cava del Tequila, the favorite Epcot bar located in the Mexico pavilion, a signature cocktail from Wine Bar George, a Disney Springs eatery and bar led by a master sommelier, and a boozy version of the iconic Dole Whip — so there’s really something for every Disney fan who likes to imbibe.

Need something tasty to pair with these drinks? We have a few Disney snack recipes that will tide you over until your next visit to the parks.

Avocado Margarita

The Avocado Margarita from La Cava del Tequila is a fan-favorite, and lucky for us, the bar revealed the recipe on Instagram this summer. Add 2 oz. Teremana Tequila, 1 oz. melon liqueur, 0.5 oz. orange liqueur, half of an avocado, 1 oz. lime juice, 0.5 oz. agave nectar to a blender and blend until combined, add ice, and blend again before serving.

Black Magic Margarita

This margarita, created by none other than Neil Patrick Harris, is currently on the menu at La Cava Del Tequila, so mixing it up at home might be the closest you can get to a trip to Epcot this summer. To make this drink, add 2 oz. mezcal, 0.5 oz. black currant liqueur, 4 blackberries, 4 blueberries, 0.5 oz. lime juice, 1 oz. agave nectar, and 4 or 5 mint leaves to a blender and blender without ice for 40 seconds. Add ice and blend again for 25 seconds, pour into a glass, and garnish with mint.

Dole Whip with Rum

Even though you won’t find an alcohol-infused Dole Whip in Magic Kingdom or Disneyland Park, Disney actually offers an alcoholic version of the classic treat in Animal Kingdom at Tamu Tamu Refreshments. To make this perfect summer drink, blend 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream, 4 ounces of pineapple juice, 2 cups of frozen pineapple, and add your choice of coconut rum or dark rum.

Homemade Maelstrom Margarita

La Cava del Tequila also shared several other delicious cocktail recipes on their Instagram this summer — including this margarita inspired by the former Maelstrom ride that was located in the nearby Norway pavilion at Epcot! To make this cocktail, combine 2 oz. tequila añejo, 2 oz. mango purée, .5 oz. orange liqueur, and a habanero slice, pour over ice, and garnish with blueberries and basil or mint.

Hakuna Nutchata

Inspired by classic Disney characters, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey created 3 Disney-inspired cocktails for the occasion. To make this The Lion King-inspired drink, add 2 oz. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey and 4 oz. horchata to a glass with ice, and garnish with cinnamon and a cinnamon stick.

Misfit Mouse

This frosty chocolate drink could be made with or without liquor for a kid-friendly option. Blend 2 oz. of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey and 3 oz. of chilled hot chocolate with ice, pour into a glass, and garnish with whipped cream, two chocolate sandwich cookies as ears, and a cherry nose.

Skrewball Genie

To make this colorful drink, shake 1.5 oz. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, .75 oz. rum, 1 oz. pineapple juice, and .5 oz. cream of coconut together with ice and strain into a glass over fresh ice. Top with 1 oz butterfly pea flower tea, and garnish with cotton candy.

