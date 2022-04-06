Disney+ Subscribers Can Save Big on Walt Disney World Resort Hotels — Here's How

Guests can save on bookings at Animal Kingdom Lodge, the Contemporary Resort, the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.

Walt Disney World is giving Disney+ users up to 25% off its hotels over the summer, the first time the resort has offered the perk to subscribers, the company announced this week.

Disney+ subscribers can book discounted rooms at Walt Disney World Resort hotels on most nights from July 8 through Sept. 30, according to the company. Travelers can save on bookings at favorites like the Animal Kingdom Lodge, the Contemporary Resort, and the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, as well as save 20% off other rooms across the collection, including the family suites at the Art of Animation Resort.

Reimagined Porte Cochere at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Credit: Courtesy of Disney

"Disney+ is known for bringing hours of entertainment to your homes, and with our Disney Resorts Collection, you can immerse yourself in some of your favorite Disney tales," Eric Scott, a Disney spokesman, said in a statement. "When it is time to head out to the theme parks, you can step right into the worlds of some of your favorite Disney+ movies or shows."

By staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, travelers can take advantage of a slew of perks, including getting to enter the parks 30 minutes early each day and complimentary transportation options like the monorail, Disney Skyliner, and water taxis.

The discounted hotel offer does not include 3-bedroom villas, cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, or The Little Mermaid standard rooms at Disney's Art of Animation Resort.

This is not the first time Disney has rewarded its Disney+ subscribers. Last year, the company celebrated its first-ever Disney+ Day with early access to the parks and complimentary Disney PhotoPass digital downloads.

Reimagined Guest Rooms at Disney’s Contemporary Resort Credit: Kent Phillips/Courtesy of Disney

Travelers planning a trip to the resort can prepare by watching Behind the Attraction, a Disney+ show that takes viewers behind the scenes of the park's most iconic rides like the Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, and Space Mountain.

Disney is also planning on bringing back character meet-and-greets this month in both Disney parks in the United States as well as aboard Disney Cruise Line ships.