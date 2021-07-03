Grab your best Disney costume and your running shoes because race season is coming back to the most magical place on Earth. After more than a year of hosting solely virtual races, Walt Disney World will kickstart its in-person runDisney 2021-2022 race season this fall.

The season will include four race weekends, starting with the always popular Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend taking place Nov. 4-7, 2021. This year's theme is Wickedly Delicious, celebrating everyone's favorite villains, from Ursula to Jafar. Runners will have the option to participate in the 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Disney Two Course Challenge (10K and half marathon). Following the race, participants will also have exclusive after-hours access to Epcot (included in their race registration fee) to enjoy the International Food & Wine Festival.

Although part of the fun of the runDisney season is getting to race through the theme park with live music, DJs, and even some Disney characters cheering you along the way, Walt Disney World will continue to offer virtual races for those who don't yet feel comfortable with large in-person events.

Next in the season will be the Walt Disney World Marathon weekend taking place Jan. 5-9, 2022, with a theme honoring the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. The theme park will also host another fan favorite next year: Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, which will celebrate courage and kindness inspired by some favorite Disney princesses. That race weekend will take place Feb. 24-27, 2022.

The runDisney race season will end with Disney Springtime Surprise Weekend on March 31-April 3, 2022. This will be a new feature for the runDisney race season, which will challenge runners with new and evolving race themes and distances each year.

Other new elements for this season and beyond will include Disney Princess Sunrise Yoga, which will invite runners to participate in a sunrise yoga class on the first morning of the race weekend. The best part? That class will be hosted in front of Cinderella's castle.

Children attending these race weekends will also be included in the fun with runDisney Kids Races now becoming runDisney Kids Adventures, focused on health, fitness, and fun for kids.

For more information about these races and to register, visit rundisney.com.