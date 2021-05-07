Disney World Just Revealed a New Halloween Bash Coming to Magic Kingdom This Fall

A new Halloween-themed event is coming to Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park this fall — and it sounds like a wickedly good time.

Kicking off on Aug. 10, Disney will be hosting its After Hours Boo Bash complete with Halloween-themed cavalcades, character sightings, festive decor, lighting, music, and of course, plenty of treats and candy in store, according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog. The late-night celebration will go from 9 p.m. to midnight (or 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on certain nights), for three full hours of Halloween fun.

The festivities will last until Oct. 31.

Guests of all ages will have the chance to wear their favorite costume for the event (people 14 and up are typically not allowed to wear costumes to the parks), and face coverings will be required.

Two of the best perks of Disney After Hours events are the limited capacity and low wait times for over 20 attractions, so you can experience rides like Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train while you enjoy the festivities.

Tickets, which will go on sale next month, will grant guests admission to Magic Kingdom as early as 7 p.m., and they won't need a day park ticket or Disney Park Pass reservation to get in. Guests of select Disney World Resort hotels will have the chance to snag tickets before the general public.

This offering is replacing Mickey's Not-so-scary Halloween Party this year. The Halloween event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Can't wait until the fall to enjoy the spooky season? Disney is celebrating #HalfwaytoHalloween this week with themed recipes, new merch, and a tour of some iconic Disney attractions. On May 8, Disney will take viewers behind the scenes at Disney World's Haunted Mansion during a TikTok live event on their @DisneyParks account (which has a ton of magical Disney content, in case you're not already following them). And if that's not enough of the iconic eerie attraction, you can tune in to a new self-guided tour of the mystifying attractions, on YouTube, at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Mystic Manor at Hong Kong Disney Resort, and Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris.

The interactive virtual tour gives guests a look at these fan-favorite attractions and reveals the secrets behind their mysterious illusions.