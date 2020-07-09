Check Out the First Photos of Disney World's Cinderella Castle Makeover

Think your quarantine home renovation project is going well? You should see Cinderella’s house.

In February, Disney World announced its plans to revamp Cinderella Castle and give it a fresh new look. Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing Disney to close its parks around the world. But while everyone remained home to help stem the spread of the virus, it appears that Cinderella and a few of her helpful friends were hard at work redecorating her castle. And now, we are finally getting to see it, too, thanks to Disney mega-fans.

On July 7, the park opened for a special preview day, and YouTuber Marcus Q. was kind enough to share a few images of the updated castle with his followers.

As the image shows, the castle got quite the makeover, with a bright blue and blush paint job on the main facade, as well as eye-popping gold accents throughout.

“Cinderella first transformed into a princess 70 years ago this week when the animated classic was released — and ever since, her courage and kindness have been inspiring guests and cast members alike,” Jason Kirk, the vice president of Magic Kingdom, explained in a blog post in February about the makeover. “We are excited to share that her story has inspired a bold, shimmering, and royal makeover of her namesake castle at the heart of Walt Disney World Resort.”

But the Cinderella Castle isn’t the only change guests will see when reentering the park for the first time. As Travel + Leisure previously reported, the park will open with new, advanced safety measures in place, including mandatory face coverings for guests and cast members, sanitization stations, a limit on overall capacity, temperature and health screenings, and more.