Every Single Ride at Walt Disney World, Ranked

There are only so many hours in a day at Walt Disney World, so how do you decide what to ride first? Simple: you take our advice for it. This meticulous ranking of every stellar must-see 3D attraction, perfectly themed roller coaster, and out-of-this-world flyer will help you plan the perfect trip for speed demons and boat ride obsessives alike. (We left stage shows and other smaller attractions out, so consider these the best-of-the-best where rides are concerned.)

Dangle your toes over international monuments, shoot to the galaxy in a rocket, and believe it or not, catch a stand-up comedy show led by animated monsters with this worst to best ranking of everything at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Epcot.

56. Swiss Family Treehouse

A staircase towards the treetops would be stellar anywhere else, but with such fantastic rides at the Magic Kingdom, a walk through an abandoned home simply can't compare.

55. Journey Into Imagination With Figment

The Epcot linchpin has been so plagued with changes throughout its various iterations that it remains today a simple shell of its cherished Figment-filled past.

54. Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress

Incredibly nostalgic and necessary to preserve Disney's history, the famed rotating theatre is a historic gem — but considering its slow-paced trip through old technological developments, is more often used as a nap vessel than entertainment.

53. Prince Charming Regal Carrousel

A fine model with ferociously maintained horses holding historical significance, but when juxtaposed against some of the best attractions on the planet, it's hard for a Cinderella-themed carousel to rise above its simple roots.

52. Country Bear Jamboree

Sure, this anthropomorphic bear-led musical revue has lost some of its allure over the years, but crowds continue to file in for the western show regardless.

51. The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Epcot is home to a massive and impressive aquarium that, unfortunately, the Pixar characters shoehorned into this tame ride-through wholly take away from.

50. Walt Disney World Railroad

Though the Magic Kingdom's steam-powered train often gets top billing for being near and dear to Walt's heart, at the end of the day, a mode of modern transportation can't compare to the likes of fully executed attractions.

49. Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros

This cute, colorful boat ride in the Mexico pavilion in Epcot's World Showcase is as middle-of-the-road as it gets, only worth a ride if the wait time is walk-on, which it usually is.

48. The Hall of Presidents

No one would argue this museum-like show is a thriller, but it’s not nearly as boring as the reputation that precedes it. The audio-animatronics are undoubtedly impressive, despite how polarizing the addition of the nation's 45th president will likely be.

47. TriceraTop Spin

The same attraction, but with a worse atmosphere and ride vehicle? Believe it. Wait it out for Dumbo, or skip the concept entirely.

46. The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

This Magic Kingdom attraction is near-identical to Astro Orbiter, with rockets swapped for colorful carpets, minimal Aladdin theming, and a diminished view.

45. Astro Orbiter

If you took Dumbo The Flying Elephant and replaced all that classic fairytale whimsy with, well, height, you'd have this not-worth-the-wait Tomorrowland attraction.

44. Living With The Land

Though this waste of a Fastpass is deeply laborious for kids, the kind of foodie who is elated by farmer’s markets will find this greenhouse tram trip rather fascinating, especially when its produce pops up on restaurant menus around Walt Disney World resort.

43. Primeval Whirl

This Wild Mouse-style spinning coaster attempts to be a time-traveling adrenaline rush, but results in simply being a confusing carnival attraction shoehorned into Animal Kingdom park.

42. Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

Though one must acknowledge its age to fully enjoy it, the chorus of singing fauna and flora remains pure retro entertainment.

41. Muppet*Vision 3D

The attraction's storyline, which is led by a computer-generated muppet, feels outdated and amiss at times, but is nevertheless saved by a whirlwind 3D tour — and some real-life surprise appearances — from the timeless Jim Henson characters.

40. Tomorrowland Speedway

While the fun of driving can be lost on those old enough to operate cars, this tyke-sized motorway gives wannabe drivers an opportunity to put the pedal to the medal, with an ever-present guide rail ensuring their safety.

39. Turtle Talk With Crush

In this interactive show utilizing the same "how do they do that?!" technology as Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor, kids can talk directly with Finding Nemo's freewheeling sea turtle, as well as other oceanic friends from its sequel, Finding Dory.

38. The Barnstormer

With Goofy as its proprietor, this kid-sized coaster is just what you'd expect: an amusing journey with decor that heartwarmingly goes awry.

37. It’s Tough to be a Bug!

Get surprisingly up close to termites, stinkbugs, and tarantulas in a 3D amusement housed within the Animal Kingdom's emblematic Tree of Life that's as strange as it is stirring.

36. Under The Sea ~ Journey of the Little Mermaid

Reliving the underwater fairy tale from inside a clamshell is joyous, even if the execution of its surrounding grotto is wildly more impressive than the ride itself.

35. Mission: SPACE

This simulated shuttle to Mars sees guests collaborate inside four-person pods that mimic an intergalactic space launch, hypersleep and all. If it's thrills you’re after, the more intense "Orange Team" experience is the wildest you'll find at Disney World — with a tame option for the G-force averse as well.

34. Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

The Magic Kingdom's intergalactic target practice is a family-friendly favorite, but its black-lit targets and cartoonish laser canons fall short of Toy Story Mania's near-perfection.

33. Alien Swirling Saucers

Whirl about to techno-pop tunes aboard a saucer haphazardly commanded by one of Toy Story's little green aliens, in an endless attempt to be chosen by The Claw.

32. Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover

Magic Kingdom's timeless mode of transportation provides a tiny tour of Tomorrowland, offering glimpses inside the various rides that await them and a relaxing way to experience the park from a fresh vantage point.

31. Dumbo the Flying Elephant

There's no questioning it — the beloved air bound elephant remains so in-demand after all these years that there are two separate spinners, ensuring everyone gets a ride.

30. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Irresistibly cute for families with young'ns, the Hunny Pot-led journey through Hundred Acre Woods brings Eeyore, Piglet, Tigger, and even Heffalumps to life in this straightforward dark ride.

29. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Thrusting the most famous starship in the galaxy into hyperspace is thrilling, but the excitement is short-lived. The attraction’s mission — to obtain Coaxium for space pirate Hondo Ohnaka — is muddled and not as interactive as promised.

28. Frozen Ever After

Though its plot is somewhat thin, this calm boat ride features a grand rendition of Elsa’s pinnacle ballad “Let It Go” and appearances by its entire cast of characters. Still, Frozen fanatics will be over the moon to see the princesses in real life, and even overexposed parents can appreciate Disney's newest and finest form of audio-animatronics.

27. Mickey’s PhilharMagic

It's easy to forget how good this 3D adventure through the pinnacle of '90s Walt Disney animation is, but with its whimsy, humor, and a starring role for Donald Duck, it's more than just an excuse to plunge into the cold AC on a hot summer day.

26. Na'vi River Journey

Stunning in its visual effects, the only fault of this idyllic boat ride through Pandora's bioluminescent flora and multi-legged fauna is that it simply isn't long enough.

25. DINOSAUR

Animal Kingdom's bumpy, frenzied journey in search of a soon-to-be extinct Iguanadon makes for a wild ride, but the forgettable movie it's loosely based on leaves guests in the dark in more ways than one.

24. Test Track

This test drive through simulated elements is undoubtedly fun, but aided greatly by the competition and creativity that comes from digitally designing your own car. Even if you arrived to Epcot by highway, zooming down the attraction's final stretch is always a delight.

23. Spaceship Earth

As a trip through the history of communication, the ride's content may feel old-fashioned — the storyline ends with the first-ever Apple computer — but creating a personalized future utopia on the in-vehicle screens is delightful, even with a world of technology in our pockets.

22. Kali River Rapids

As the only raft ride outside of Disney's waterparks, Kali River Rapids is solid and easily offers the best queue in Animal Kingdom, but the risk of getting soaked to the bone without a full poncho is a risk you’ll have to be willing to take.

21. Mad Tea Party

No matter your age or interest in the Alice in Wonderland source material, whipping around in a pastel-hued teacup is always a reliably good time.

20. Jungle Cruise

The Magic Kingdom's cult classic injects humorous one-liners and punny ad-libs into a tame river journey down the Nile, Mekong and Amazon rivers, making for a sum greater than its animalistic parts.

19. Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor

Quite possibly the most underrated attraction in the Magic Kingdom, this interactive stand-up comedy show utilizes audience participation alongside animated characters that, by sheer magic, react in real time. Hilarious on its worst day and gut-busting on its best, its seamless execution is rivaled only by its legitimately brilliant crowd work.

18. Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

As a newer addition to the Magic Kingdom, this smooth-as-silk family coaster hasn’t been around long enough to bud nostalgia, but with its lickety-split travels clocking wait times as high as its mph, it's bound for long-term greatness.

17. Soarin’ Around The World

Epcot's virtual hang glide above the most impressive sights (and smells!) across the globe is as Disney as it gets: perfect for all ages, thrilling without fear, and equal parts informative and magical.

16. It’s A Small World

There are two types of people at Walt Disney World: those who obsess over the unity and charm of wide-eyed dolls cheerfully singing the attraction's namesake tune, and those who can't help but admit it's rather cute when forced to ride alongside them.

15. Star Tours — The Adventure Continues

C3PO and R2D2 lead space-bound passengers to planets in Star Wars' canon on this flight simulation, but the eye-popping 3D tricks are only half the fun. Never knowing which two planets you'll visit on each journey makes it worth riding again and again.

14. Slinky Dog Dash

Complete with spring sound effects, soaring views and Walt Disney World's only second launch, this family coaster brilliantly toes the line between a child's playtime dream and cinematic thrill ride. It's made all the better by appearances from some of Toy Story's most precious characters.

13. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

A fan favorite for good reason — it’s the most aggressive coaster at Walt Disney World — Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is a solid adrenaline rush set to the rock band’s classic hits whose speedy start outweighs its glow-in-the-dark decor feeling somewhat outdated.

12. Pirates of the Caribbean

As far as dark rides go, the Magic Kingdom mainstay is as classic as it gets. With new life breathed into it by way of Johnny Depp's likeness and the successful film series by the same name, it's renewed as an equally enjoyable choice for all generations.

11. Kilimanjaro Safaris

With much of Disney World being a literal Fantasyland, nothing compares to the real-life wonders of Animal Kingdom's Harambe Wildlife Preserve. Kilimanjaro Safaris can at times be underwhelming if its live participants are out of sight, but when the jeep-like vehicle halts to allow for a giraffe crossing or a lion is perched up on pride rock, it's nothing short of memorable.

10. Splash Mountain

Even the cheerful sing-song chants of Splash Mountain’s animal inhabitants can’t quell the anticipation and ultimate excitement for this log flume’s steep drop and iconic photo op.

9. Avatar Flight of Passage

Based on James Cameron's top-grossing Avatar film, this ride-theater hybrid seamlessly transports visitors to the body of an Avatar for an immersive, three-dimensional ride.

8. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

The banked turns and exciting lurches from aboard this abandoned mine shaft train are made even more exciting with ever-changing western scenery, particularly the stunning southwestern rock formations.

7. The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

The iconic Hollywood Tower Hotel haunts visitors from its cobwebbed lobby to the very last plunge past the "fifth dimension,” utilizing an ever-changing drop sequence for endless thrills, whether or not you're familiar with its namesake program.

6. Toy Story Mania!

The wildly popular 4D shoot-'em-up game rises above its all-ages carnival format to mix sheer joy with overzealous competition that's well worth the resulting arm cramp.

5. Space Mountain

Board a rocket to zip past the stars on Magic Kingdom's most iconic ride, which hurtles guests into pitch-black darkness for a riveting herky-jerky ride that’s stood the test of time.

4. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Guests join the Resistance to face off against the Dark Side during this lengthy, multi-faceted experience culminating in an encounter that needs to be seen to be believed. This attraction takes guests through transport ships and jail cells to escape the clutches of Kylo Ren aboard a Star Destroyer. The Rise of the Resistance is a stellar achievement that marks the bright future of Disney attractions.

3. Peter Pan’s Flight

As a rite of passage for a family visiting Magic Kingdom, the journey to Never Land is worth the mind-numbing wait, even if the beautifully redesigned queue and its never-ending switchbacks get the best of you first. No matter your age or how often you've been, "flying" over London will always be pure magic.

2. Haunted Mansion

Hop inside a doom buggy and prepare to be spooked and stirred on Magic Kingdom's most brilliantly executed dark ride. The cult following that continues to surround its characters, décor, and story only proves it retains an elusive uniqueness, even after repeat visits.

1. Expedition Everest - Legend of the Forbidden Mountain

Animal Kingdom’s prized coaster housed inside a Himalayan ascent has it all — unexpected surprises, constant thrills, and the type of compelling story that would have made Walt proud. It's a one-of-a-kind experience that needs to be seen to be believed, remaining a perfect ride in spite of its broken life-sized Yeti.