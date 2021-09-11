15 Best Disneyland Restaurants

Uninitiated park goers might think that Disneyland is all about the iconic attractions and Mickey Mouse, but true fans know that the food is half of the fun of spending a day at the "Happiest Place on Earth." Whether you're a fan of classic snacks like churros and pretzels or you prefer the new treats popping up at Avengers Campus and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, no Disney day is complete without a trip to your favorite on-site eatery.

First-time visitors might be overwhelmed with the number of Disneyland restaurants to choose from — between the theme parks, hotels, and Downtown Disney, there are dozens of choices and so many great spots to choose from. Some Disneyland restaurants are nostalgic and packed with Disney history, some envelope guests in immersive theming, and some are just downright delicious. We've rounded up 15 of the best Disneyland restaurants, chosen for their eats, atmosphere, and overall experience, so you can start planning your next Disney trip.

And be sure to make reservations as soon as you can — some of the table-service restaurants listed can book up weeks in advance during peak times — and if you don't see any available, continue to check for reservations on the Disneyland app as your trip gets closer. (Plans change and people cancel reservations to avoid any fees, so I've scored countless last-minute reservations by constantly re-checking). Note that some menu offerings may have changed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Best Disneyland Restaurants

Dining options at Disneyland Credit: Courtesy of Disneyland

Blue Bayou Restaurant

Location: New Orleans Square in Disneyland Park

Best for: Dinner overlooking an iconic Disney attraction

Since opening in 1967, Blue Bayou has been a favorite among Disneyland guests, loved for its enchanting ambiance and view overlooking the bayou — and the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction. The Louisiana-inspired table-service restaurant offers southern cuisine with dishes like jambalaya, cauliflower steak and grits, and more, plus wine, beer, and a hurricane cocktail. This is one of the more expensive options on this list, with entrees ranging from $29 to $52, but the general experience makes the price worth it — ask for a waterside table when you check in for the best view.

Oga's Cantina

Location: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park

Best for: Drinks and tunes courtesy of DJ R-3X

You don't have to be a Star Wars fan to love Oga's Cantina. Inspired by the watering holes we've seen in galaxies far, far away, Oga's Catina offers a range of delightful cocktails — many of which have fun twists like tingly foam and unique flavors — along with mocktails, wine, beer, and light bites. Galaxy's Edge is all about living your own Star Wars adventure, and the immersive theming (and music played by droid DJ R-3X) continues that journey in Oga's Cantina.

Pym Test Kitchen at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park (Mobile Order Available) Credit: Courtesy of Disneyland

Pym Test Kitchen + Pym Tasting Lab

Location: Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park

Best for: Refueling between superhero activities

One of the newest additions to Disney California Adventure Park, Avengers Campus gives guests the chance to be superheroes for the day. Pym Test Kitchen offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner items that have been supersized or shrunk down thanks to Pym Particles. Menu highlights include the Not so Little Chicken Sandwich and the Choco-Smash Candy Bar (a delicious oversized candy bar with a brownie base topped with nougat, caramel, peanuts, and dark chocolate). Right next door at Pym Tasting Lab, fun cocktails and a varied beer menu give adults something to sip while watching the Avengers action unfold.

Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar

Location: Disneyland Hotel

Best for: Tiki cocktails with a Disney twist

Located just a short walk from the theme parks by the Disneyland Hotel pool, Trader Sam's is the perfect place to go for an afternoon park break or after-dinner cocktail. There are light bites and meals available, including panko-crusted long beans, poke, and ramen, plus plenty of tiki drinks to choose from. Note that the indoor bar is restricted to people 21 and up after 8 p.m. Plus, find the famous Dole Whip just outside at Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar and Grill.

Dining options at Disneyland Credit: Courtesy of Disneyland

Lamplight Lounge

Location: Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park

Best for: Cocktails and light bites with a view

With walls covered in Pixar animation art and a view out over the water to the attractions of Pixar Pier, Lamplight Lounge is a great choice for brunch, lunch, and dinner. The lobster nachos are a crowd favorite, as are the cocktails and local beers. If you can't get a reservation downstairs, there is walk-up Boardwalk Dining available upstairs outside with a limited menu.

Dining options at Disneyland Credit: Courtesy of Disneyland

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Location: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park

Best for: Intergalactic eats

Just a short distance from Oga's Cantina is Docking Bay 7, a Star Wars-themed quick-service outpost. Dishes include the Endorian Fried Chicken Tip-Yip, a fried chicken meal served atop mash with green gravy, and the Batuuan Beef Pot Roast, but the plant-based Felucian Kefta and Hummus Garden Spread is one of my top choices for meat-eaters and vegetarians alike. Honorable mention also goes to Galaxy's Edge quick-service eatery, Ronto Roasters, for its tasty Ronto and Garden wraps.

Plaza Inn

Location: Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland Park

Best for: A Dose of Disney history

Dating back to 1955, the Plaza Inn was one of Walt Disney's favorites, and his wife, Lillian Disney, helped to decorate the restaurant's Victorian interior. The Plaza Inn is known for its speciality fried chicken and a character breakfast featuring Minnie Mouse and friends.

Interior dining room at Napa Rose Credit: Courtesy of Disneyland

Napa Rose

Location: Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa

Best for: Date night at Disney

At this point in our culinary tour of Disneyland, it's clear that the park's food offerings span a range of cuisines and themes, but what about guests looking for a more upscale dining experience? Located inside the Grand Californian Hotel, Napa Rose offers fine California dining and an award-winning wine list, making it the perfect option for guests seeking an elevated and relaxing experience after a day exploring Disneyland Resort.

Bengal Barbecue

Location: Adventureland in Disneyland Park

Best for: Savory snacks or a quick meal

While technically more of a snack stand than a full-service restaurant, Bengal Barbecue is worth mentioning for its unique (and tasty) offerings that make a perfect lunch or snack. The menu includes chicken, beef, and vegetable skewers that can be served on their own or with sides of rice and slaw on a plate. There's also hummus, dill pickles, fresh pineapple, and Tiger Tails, breadsticks with garlic, herbs, and cheese.

Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining at Disneyland Credit: Courtesy of Disneyland

Carthay Circle

Location: Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure Park

Best for: Elevated in-park dining

Inside the reproduction of Los Angeles' Carthay Circle Theater — where "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" premiered in 1937 — guests will find seasonal fare from the same chef behind Napa Rose. Menu highlights include fresh salads, pasta, and a signature pork chop.

Carnation Cafe

Location: Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Park

Best for: Nostalgic classics (including Walt's favorite dishes)

Find American comfort food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at Carnation Cafe. Breakfast menu highlights include steak and eggs, apple-granola pancakes, eggs Benedict, and of course, Mickey waffles. Later in the day, opt for favorites like fried pickles or Walt's chili. There's even a section of the menu called "Walt's Favorites," and it features fried chicken, meatloaf, and the catch of the day.

Cafe Orleans

Location: New Orleans Square in Disneyland Park

Best for: Cajun charm (and the famous Monte Cristo)

This Disneyland restaurant has been open since 1966, making it another classic table-service option in the New Orleans-themed section of the park. The Monte Cristo is the most famous dish at Cafe Orleans; it's a sweet and savory fried sandwich stuffed with turkey, ham, and Swiss cheese covered in powdered sugar (there's also a three-cheese version for people that don't want meat). Other options include shrimp and grits and Bourbon Street chicken.

Dining options at Disneyland Credit: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort

Flo's V8 Cafe

Location: Cars Land in Disney California Adventure Park

Best for: Diner eats in an adorable setting

Day or night, the picturesque, Route 66-inspired Cars Land is one of the best parts of Disney California Adventure Park. Stop for a bite to eat at Flo's V8 Cafe, a delightfully-themed quick-service eatery offering dishes like fried chicken, cheeseburgers, cobb salads, and a club sandwich.

Red Rose Taverne

Location: Fantasyland in Disneyland Park

Best for: Fairytale snacks

If you find yourself hungry in Fantasyland, head over to Red Rose Tavern. Breakfast highlights at this quick-service restaurant include a breakfast burger and Mickey-shaped pancakes, while lunch and dinner menus feature standard fare like burgers and chicken nuggets plus flatbreads, salads, and a cauliflower sandwich. Of course, the real draw here is the "grey stuff"(it's delicious!) inspired by "Beauty and the Beast."

The Golden Horseshoe

Location: Frontierland in Disneyland Park

Best for: A meal with a side of Disney history

The Golden Horseshoe dates back to Disneyland's opening day in 1955, and Walt and Lillian Disney celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary here, so the restaurant is a true piece of Disney history. The Golden Horseshoe currently offers fairly standard theme park eats (plus decadent ice cream treats), so it's best known for its saloon-inspired interiors and Disney nostalgia.