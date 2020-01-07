With dozens of hotels on Walt Disney World property — and endless options surrounding the resort — it can be nearly impossible to sort out which hotel is best suited for your theme park vacation.

Walt Disney World Resort Hotels, which are operated by the resort itself, include MagicBand compatibility and perks like free airport transportation, but plenty of other hotels now feature key benefits too, including the most important one: early access to Fastpass+ booking. As Disney regulars know, selecting the right Fastpasses means less time wasted in line — a must when it comes to planning your trip.

If you’re trying to decide where to stay on your next Disney vacation, these staff-approved options are perfect picks no matter your budget, family size, or travel style. Whether you’re in search of a luxury property with a relaxing pool or a well-priced escape just steps from Disney’s bustling nightlife — yes, there’s plenty of nightlife — this selection serves as the ideal jumping-off point to plan your dream Disney World vacation.

From island-inspired retreats to cinematic escapes, these are the best Disney World hotels for every budget.

