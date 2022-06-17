This 24-day Private Jet Trip Will Take You to Every Disney Park Around the World

Disney is planning an epic around-the-world jaunt by private jet next year, heading to six different countries and all 12 of the company's theme parks.

The Adventures by Disney trip, which is set to take off on July 9, 2023, will invite 75 Disney fans on board a "VIP-configured Boeing 757" aircraft to fly from Los Angeles on a 24-day trip to some of the most iconic destinations in the world, according to the company. The plane will be operated by Icelandair and has long-range capabilities for direct flights.

"Embark on a bucket list adventure for 75 ultimate Disney fans!" Disney wrote about the trip, adding, "You'll also enjoy personal access to experts and staff, who provide fun and fact-filled stories enabling you to be immersed in every location you visit."

The trip starts with a visit to the original park, Disneyland, complete with a Walt Disney Studios tour, access to the park before it opens, and VIP tours. From there, travelers will fly to San Francisco for a visit to the Summit Skywalker Ranch and a Lucasfilm campus tour, before heading to Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong for trips to the different theme parks and other local activities.

The trip also includes cultural highlights like the Taj Mahal in India (and a sunrise photo op, of course) and the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Travelers will then head to Paris for some fun at Disneyland Paris and optional tours of the city, Château de Versailles, and the Champagne region before flying back to Florida where they'll end the trip.

Travelers would stay at a mix of Disney hotels and local hotels like The Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra (one of Travel + Leisure's best resort hotels in Asia).

The tour includes all meals, cocktail hours, gratuities, and laundry services.

Bookings for the world tour, which starts at $109,995 per person, open on June 20 for travelers who have taken at least three previous Adventures by Disney trips, on June 22 for travelers who have taken at least one Adventures by Disney trip, on June 24 for Golden Oak members, and on June 28 for the general public.