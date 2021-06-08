Adventures by Disney just announced new private trips and a group New England itinerary, opening for reservations this month.

Explore the World on These New Private Trips From Adventures by Disney

When you think of a Disney vacation, you probably picture a trip to the iconic theme parks or even a cruise aboard the popular Disney Cruise Line ships. But did you know that you can actually travel the United States and the world with Disney?

Cue Adventures by Disney, curated vacations that offer guided, family-friendly trips to destinations all around the world - and they just announced new trips and private adventures to Australia, France, New Zealand, and more.

The new offerings include snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef, or visits to iconic sites like Versailles, Windsor Castle, and the Tower of London. Other newly-introduced private adventure destinations include Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia; South Africa; and Ireland.

Disney Adventures announces trips to Cambodia, Australia and South Africa Credit: Diana Zalucky/Courtesy of Disney

Private tours with Adventures by Disney offer all the perks of the classic experience with an intimate group of up to 12 guests. These trips have flexible booking dates and no minimum travel age (with the exception of Peru and South Africa trips, which are for guests ages six and up).

These private trips provide a hassle-free way to spend time with people you love on a tour for all ages of some of the world's best destinations - perfect for multi-generational family trips or reunions. These trips will include highlights from traditional Adventures by Disney guided group tours and unique experiences perfect for the smaller private group size.

Bookings for the newly-introduced private adventures open to the general public on June 11, with some available to book this fall and into 2022.

Adventures by Disney also just announced a New England land adventure, with 10 departure dates between May and October 2022. This eight-day, seven-night tour will hit popular Northeastern destinations including Burlington and Stowe in Vermont, the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and Bar Harbour, Maine. Stops include the Trapp Family Lodge, an afternoon cruise on Lake Champlain, the Ben & Jerry's Experience, Acadia National Park, and more.

And these trips aren't just for kids - some of the New England trips are reserved exclusively for adult guests, and three of those will happen during prime foliage season. Bookings for these trips will also go live on June 11.