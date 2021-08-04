Disneyland Unveils New Annual 'Magic Key' Pass — What Visitors Need to Know

Disneyland is bringing back a new iteration of its annual pass after eliminating the program due to COVID-19. The new "Magic Key" pass will have four different levels and price points, perfect for all types of park fans.

Pass holders will be able to make advanced reservations for both the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks and enjoy discounts on offerings such as food and shopping, according to Disney. The pass, which will go on sale starting Aug. 25, comes in four categories: the "Dream Key", the "Believe Key," the "Enchant Key," and the "Imagine Key."

"We know our fans and Legacy Passholders have been eagerly waiting to hear how to visit our theme parks in new and frequent ways; and visiting in a manner that is designed for today's guests that also fits their individual needs," the company wrote in Tuesday's announcement. "Today, we are excited to share the next evolution of the Disneyland Resort Annual Pass program, which was informed and shaped by extensive consumer research and feedback from guests and fans."

The "Dream Key" — Disney's highest level "Magic Key," which comes in at $1,399 per year — will include reservation-based admission every day of the year, the ability to hold up to six reservations at a time for different dates, up to 20% off select merchandise, up to 15% off select dining, and free parking except on blackout days.

Another tier of the pass is the "Enchant Key," which costs $649 per year and includes reservation-based admission on select days, the ability to hold up to four reservations at a time, and 10% off both select merchandise and dining.

Disney is also offering a special rate for some southern California residents with the "Imagine Key," which will cost $399 and include several benefits, including reservation-based admission on select days.

Pass holders will also get some extra perks including access to exclusive events and custom menu items at the "Magic Key" terrace, according to the company.

The theme park has also reinstated an indoor mask mandate for all guests in line with a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.