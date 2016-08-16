If you've always imagined having a quiet, backyard wedding, this article isn't for you—unless your idea of quiet means saying "I do" more than 1,000 feet above traffic, or if you would consider a Kenyan wildlife reserve a backyard.

As far as wedding venues go, these are some of the most unexpected places to say tie the knot on the planet—and they range from major U.S. cities to far-flung ancient temples. Considering that as many as 25 percent of all couples are planning destination weddings, why not make yours just a bit more unconventional? That's not to say beachy, oceanfront nuptials can't be unique: some lovebirds exchange vows underwater, with only a scuba-diving minister to act as their witness, while others opt for raucous, Bahamian-style carnivals to celebrate their union.

For example, if you really want to make sure you're breathless on your wedding day, consider getting married on an electric orange roller coaster inside Minnesota's Mall of America. If you just don't see the sense in waiting for your honeymoon to have your first adventure—or you want to discourage as many family members as possible from attending—consider jetting halfway across the world or hopping on the back of a horse and riding straight off into the horizon.

Your wedding is already going to be unforgettable—these backdrops and special traditions will just make your wedding day nearly unbelievable.