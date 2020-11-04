This 'Wedding in the Sky' Experience Lets You Get Married on a Private Plane at 30,000 Feet

The coronavirus pandemic has stolen plenty of small joys this year, including the postponement or total cancellation of countless weddings. While some people are OK pushing back their nuptials, others are seeking out more intimate ways to say “I do.” And now Air Charter Service is hoping to help those looking to have small ceremonies in the most unique way possible: At 30,000 feet.

“Sadly, many couples have had to abandon their original wedding plans due to COVID-19. At Air Charter Service, we wanted to offer a solution to enable our clients to still have their dream wedding celebrations,” Andy Christie, group private jets director at Air Charter Service, said in a statement.

He noted, the company’s new Weddings in the Sky experience includes all food and beverages and can be tailor-made for every couples’ needs, “whether they want to celebrate with close family and friends or elope, just the two of them.”

“The flight route can be pre-arranged, so the aircraft can fly over areas of significance to those who are celebrating their marriage,” he added. “While 2020 has been a year of uncertainty, we can ensure newlyweds end the year on a high with our fantastic new ‘Weddings in the Sky’ experiences.”

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of ACS Aircraft

The experience, which starts at $28,000, also includes a two-hour flight on board a plane like the Challenger 850, which seats up to 16 people. It also includes a chauffeur to take the couple to and from their airport of choice, champagne, canapés, and personalized wedding favors for the full wedding party, a cabin crew member to ‘unofficially’ take on the role of an officiant, flower arrangements, a customized playlist, and the choice of flight route upon request.