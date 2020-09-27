This Stunning 'Tree Church' in New Zealand May Be the Coolest Thing You'll See Today

It’s time to start dreaming about weddings again. And the Ōhaupō TreeChurch is the perfect place to kickstart your wanderlust.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we do almost everything, from travel to work to school and even the way we grocery shop. Another thing that's changed dramatically? The way the world plans weddings.

In most places, guest lists are now limited to just the closest of family and friends, masks are required, and outdoor weddings are most certainly all the rage. Finding the perfect venue for these needs can be tough, but not if you try and book the Ōhaupō TreeChurch in New Zealand one day.

Image zoom The Ōhaupō TreeChurch

Dairy farmer Barry Cox was in the midst of creating a garden in the central North Island town of Ōhaupō. While tending to the land, and planting some 4,000 trees, Cox decided the land “needed a church.” But, rather than build any old structure, Cox decided to make the church a part of the land. And in 2015, he opened the three-acre garden, including the church, to the public.

"I walked out my back door one day and thought, 'That space needs a church' – and so it began,” Cox told Stuff in 2015. “I cleared the area in April 2011 and made the iron frame, drawing on all the research I had done over the years of studying churches. I wanted the roof and the walls to be distinctly different, to highlight the proportions, just like masonry churches," he says.

Image zoom The Ōhaupō TreeChurch

According to the website, beyond the iron frame, the church is made out of Alnus Imperialis trees used for the roof canopy, Purple Dodonaea for the walls, along with Camelia Black Tie, Acer Globosum, and Thuja Pyramidalis throughout.

Inside, church-goers will find a marble altar, a gift from the Catholic church where Barry was an altar boy. Though the church can house up to 120 guests, it’s also an idyllic spot for an elopement or a small wedding as the outdoor area seats 60 people. It’s the perfect place where everyone can safely socially distance and experience something truly magical together.

As for Barry, he’s just happy people like his gardens.