The Most Beautiful Hotel Wedding Chapels (Outside Vegas)

By Corina Quinn September 13, 2016
Credit: Barbara Kraft
Don’t get us wrong—we love Las Vegas, and weddings there can be so much more than cheesy Elvis nuptials at the Graceland Wedding Chapel.  But for couples eager to elope—or travel enthusiasts who are seeking far-flung destinations for their “I do’s”—hotel wedding chapels aren’t only in Nevada.

Hotels and resorts across the world are working hard to reinvent the concept of the wedding chapel, with stunning venues like the seasonal Ice Church in Sweden which, like its name suggests, is built of powdery snow and sculpted blocks of Lapland ice.

And on a cliff in Bali, stylish couples can tie the knot in a Bvlgari Chapel made of local Paras Kerobokan stones and Bangkiray wood.

But you don’t have to travel to the far reaches of the Earth to host a wedding in a one-of-a-kind hotel chapel. City hotels are joining the fray, too—especially in Tokyo, at some of the city’s grand hotels. Everyone from the Mandarin Oriental to the Palace Hotel Tokyo is offering couples a chance to get married in style.

Beyond the convenience of getting married at a site that has everything—a chapel, rooms for getting ready, food and beverage services, and accommodations for all of your guests—hotels and resorts have fused the art of hospitality with event planning, entertaining, and delivering romance. Our favorite offerings, below.
Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay

Credit: Courtesy of Sheraton Grande

This Tokyo hotel has not one but two wedding chapels ripped straight from a storybook. Opt for the Crystal Chapel—a fully transparent glass jewel box that overlooks the sea—or the Glass Chapel, a wood-and-glass spaced featuring exposed beams and polished wood pews. Regardless of which dramatic chapel you choose, your menu will likely feature Japanese specialties like pan-fried Conger eel and coconut ice cream for dessert.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

One & Only Palmilla in Los Cabos, Mexico

Credit: Courtesy of One&Only Palmilla

A historic hilltop chapel at one of the most romantic hotels in the world can accommodate up to 40 guests for a ceremony overlooking the Sea of Cortes. Larger wedding parties (an additional 200 guests) can be hosted on the grounds, with the whitewashed chapel as a backdrop. Couples will have a dedicated Wedding Manager to coordinate everything from your reception menu to the floral arrangements at the altar.

3 of 15

Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina

Credit: Courtesy of Palmetto Bluff

Oak trees draped in Spanish moss and winding, cobblestone paths are the timeless, southern details in the background of a wedding at the Montage Palmetto Bluff. Exchange vows in one of two on-site chapels: one perched on the banks of the salt river May, or the new, light-filled Somerset Chapel, which can accommodate 185 guests.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Sea Island in the Golden Isles, Georgia

Credit: Courtesy of Sea Island

At Sea Island’s ivy-covered Cloister Chapel, as many as 75 guests can watch you say “I do.” Stained glass windows, candelabras, and an arched beam ceiling complete the traditional chapel look. After the ceremony, guests can enjoy the sweeping private coastline and the shaded grounds, covered in romantic, Spanish moss-covered oak trees.

5 of 15

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, California

Credit: Courtesy of Mission Inn

The only hotel chapel in the California, St. Francis of Assisi, was inspired entirely by the 1920s Rayas Altar the Mission Inn’s founder purchased from Mexico. The 18 karat gold leaf-covered alter is now framed by 30-foot beamed ceilings, Mexican mahogany doors, and seven Tiffany stained-glass panels. As many as 150 of your friends and family can join you in the romantic space.

6 of 15

Conrad Bali in Nusa Dua, Indonesia

Credit: Courtesy of Conrad Bali

Conrad’s marble, glass, and steel Infinity Chapel is a striking triangle that floats effortlessly on the sea. Guests—and, of course, the bridal party—arrive by way of a white marble walkway that seems to hover just above the surrounding infinity pools. As many as 60 people can attend the ceremony, and even the most basic wedding package comes with contemporary floral arrangements, live musicians, a celebrant, and a two-night stay for the bride and groom.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

ANA Crowne Plaza Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan

Credit: Courtesy of ANA Crown Plaza

The defining feature of the Chapel Komorebi is the enormous, hand-carved cypress wood panels evoking traditional kimono patterns. The intricate woodwork covers the entirety of the 20-foot-high arched ceiling. The floral design is meant to bring the wisdom of ancestors to newlyweds.

8 of 15

Angsana Velavaru in the Maldives

Credit: Courtesy of Angsana Velavaru

Forget everything you thought you knew about wedding chapels. At Angsana Velavaru, couples can get tie the knot by planting a coconut palm on a remote island, or on a beach at sunset beneath the Dhoni pavilion. Adventurous couples can even have their wedding ceremony underwater, in lagoon, while a photographer captures the moment.

9 of 15

Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town in New Mexico

Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Albuquerque

This Albuquerque hotel may boast 62,000 square feet of venue space, but the standout is the 19th-century-style San Isidro de Capilla chapel, which can seat 156 guests. In addition to an impressive backdrop for your wedding ceremony (a vaulted, beamed ceiling and wooden chandeliers) couples receive a personal wedding concierge, cake-cutting service, and a suite for the couple the night of the event.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort in Queensland

Credit: Courtesy of Intercontinental Sanctuary Cove

Floor-to-ceiling windows make the InterContinental’s wedding chapel one of the most coveted places to get married on the Gold Coast. Views of the Coomera River, a white marble aisle, and an impressive pipe organ can be enjoyed by you and as many as 80 guests.

11 of 15

Bulgari Resorts Bali in Indonesia

Credit: Richard Bryant/arcaidimages.com

It’s not just the chapel—a contemporary structure made of hand-hewn volcanic and Paras Kerobokan stones and black Bangkiray wood—that makes a Bulgari wedding a high-design fête. Brides at the Italian fashion house’s first resort can don a dazzling, white gold tiara during the ceremony, complete with seven diamond flowers.

12 of 15

Mandarin Oriental in Tokyo

Credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Tokyo

With an on-site wedding dress shop, salon, photographer, and flower shop, not a single detail of your special day will be missed by experts at this top-tier property in Tokyo. Book The Sanctuary, a modern wedding chapel with a stage surrounded by water, which can accommodate 90 guests. Newlyweds are encouraged to honeymoon at the Mandarin, where perks include a complimentary night, upgrades depending on availability, full breakfast each morning, and VIP status, among other perks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Palace Hotel Tokyo

Credit: Courtesy of Palace Hotel Tokyo

In-house hair and beauty stylists, florists, and photographers make planning a wedding at this city hotel easy. But it’s the wedding chapel—a masterpiece of Eastern design, featuring a thin archway of hand-woven metal rods—that sits suspended over Hybiya Park that truly wins over couples.

14 of 15

Ice Hotel in Jukkasjävri, Sweden

Credit: Christopher Hauser

Every winter, Sweden’s Ice Hotel constructs a new Ice Church, which is carved out of snow and ice. From December 26 until the weather begins to warm in April and the chapel returns to the Torne River, couples can exchange vows with as many as 40 guests. Decorative features and designs are never quite the same, but you’ll likely find reindeer fur covered-ice benches and a Swedish-speaking celebrant. Don’t miss out on Lapland nightlife: dog sled rides through the dark of night and pilgrimages to see the Northern Lights.

15 of 15

Four Seasons Bora Bora in French Polynesia

Credit: Barbara Kraft

This tropical retreat boasts nine wedding venues, from a secluded motu to the intimate Aherenoa (meaning Eternal Love) Chapel, which holds no more than 20—bride and groom included. Tie the knot with a turquoise lagoon and Mount Otemanu as your paradisiacal backdrop, and bed down in a bungalow suspended over the South Pacific.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Corina Quinn