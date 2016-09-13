The Most Beautiful Hotel Wedding Chapels (Outside Vegas)
Hotels and resorts across the world are working hard to reinvent the concept of the wedding chapel, with stunning venues like the seasonal Ice Church in Sweden which, like its name suggests, is built of powdery snow and sculpted blocks of Lapland ice.
And on a cliff in Bali, stylish couples can tie the knot in a Bvlgari Chapel made of local Paras Kerobokan stones and Bangkiray wood.
But you don’t have to travel to the far reaches of the Earth to host a wedding in a one-of-a-kind hotel chapel. City hotels are joining the fray, too—especially in Tokyo, at some of the city’s grand hotels. Everyone from the Mandarin Oriental to the Palace Hotel Tokyo is offering couples a chance to get married in style.
Beyond the convenience of getting married at a site that has everything—a chapel, rooms for getting ready, food and beverage services, and accommodations for all of your guests—hotels and resorts have fused the art of hospitality with event planning, entertaining, and delivering romance. Our favorite offerings, below.
Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay
This Tokyo hotel has not one but two wedding chapels ripped straight from a storybook. Opt for the Crystal Chapel—a fully transparent glass jewel box that overlooks the sea—or the Glass Chapel, a wood-and-glass spaced featuring exposed beams and polished wood pews. Regardless of which dramatic chapel you choose, your menu will likely feature Japanese specialties like pan-fried Conger eel and coconut ice cream for dessert.
One & Only Palmilla in Los Cabos, Mexico
A historic hilltop chapel at one of the most romantic hotels in the world can accommodate up to 40 guests for a ceremony overlooking the Sea of Cortes. Larger wedding parties (an additional 200 guests) can be hosted on the grounds, with the whitewashed chapel as a backdrop. Couples will have a dedicated Wedding Manager to coordinate everything from your reception menu to the floral arrangements at the altar.
Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina
Oak trees draped in Spanish moss and winding, cobblestone paths are the timeless, southern details in the background of a wedding at the Montage Palmetto Bluff. Exchange vows in one of two on-site chapels: one perched on the banks of the salt river May, or the new, light-filled Somerset Chapel, which can accommodate 185 guests.
Sea Island in the Golden Isles, Georgia
At Sea Island’s ivy-covered Cloister Chapel, as many as 75 guests can watch you say “I do.” Stained glass windows, candelabras, and an arched beam ceiling complete the traditional chapel look. After the ceremony, guests can enjoy the sweeping private coastline and the shaded grounds, covered in romantic, Spanish moss-covered oak trees.
The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, California
The only hotel chapel in the California, St. Francis of Assisi, was inspired entirely by the 1920s Rayas Altar the Mission Inn’s founder purchased from Mexico. The 18 karat gold leaf-covered alter is now framed by 30-foot beamed ceilings, Mexican mahogany doors, and seven Tiffany stained-glass panels. As many as 150 of your friends and family can join you in the romantic space.
Conrad Bali in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Conrad’s marble, glass, and steel Infinity Chapel is a striking triangle that floats effortlessly on the sea. Guests—and, of course, the bridal party—arrive by way of a white marble walkway that seems to hover just above the surrounding infinity pools. As many as 60 people can attend the ceremony, and even the most basic wedding package comes with contemporary floral arrangements, live musicians, a celebrant, and a two-night stay for the bride and groom.
ANA Crowne Plaza Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan
The defining feature of the Chapel Komorebi is the enormous, hand-carved cypress wood panels evoking traditional kimono patterns. The intricate woodwork covers the entirety of the 20-foot-high arched ceiling. The floral design is meant to bring the wisdom of ancestors to newlyweds.
Angsana Velavaru in the Maldives
Forget everything you thought you knew about wedding chapels. At Angsana Velavaru, couples can get tie the knot by planting a coconut palm on a remote island, or on a beach at sunset beneath the Dhoni pavilion. Adventurous couples can even have their wedding ceremony underwater, in lagoon, while a photographer captures the moment.
Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town in New Mexico
This Albuquerque hotel may boast 62,000 square feet of venue space, but the standout is the 19th-century-style San Isidro de Capilla chapel, which can seat 156 guests. In addition to an impressive backdrop for your wedding ceremony (a vaulted, beamed ceiling and wooden chandeliers) couples receive a personal wedding concierge, cake-cutting service, and a suite for the couple the night of the event.
InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort in Queensland
Floor-to-ceiling windows make the InterContinental’s wedding chapel one of the most coveted places to get married on the Gold Coast. Views of the Coomera River, a white marble aisle, and an impressive pipe organ can be enjoyed by you and as many as 80 guests.
Bulgari Resorts Bali in Indonesia
It’s not just the chapel—a contemporary structure made of hand-hewn volcanic and Paras Kerobokan stones and black Bangkiray wood—that makes a Bulgari wedding a high-design fête. Brides at the Italian fashion house’s first resort can don a dazzling, white gold tiara during the ceremony, complete with seven diamond flowers.
Mandarin Oriental in Tokyo
With an on-site wedding dress shop, salon, photographer, and flower shop, not a single detail of your special day will be missed by experts at this top-tier property in Tokyo. Book The Sanctuary, a modern wedding chapel with a stage surrounded by water, which can accommodate 90 guests. Newlyweds are encouraged to honeymoon at the Mandarin, where perks include a complimentary night, upgrades depending on availability, full breakfast each morning, and VIP status, among other perks.
Palace Hotel Tokyo
In-house hair and beauty stylists, florists, and photographers make planning a wedding at this city hotel easy. But it’s the wedding chapel—a masterpiece of Eastern design, featuring a thin archway of hand-woven metal rods—that sits suspended over Hybiya Park that truly wins over couples.
Ice Hotel in Jukkasjävri, Sweden
Every winter, Sweden’s Ice Hotel constructs a new Ice Church, which is carved out of snow and ice. From December 26 until the weather begins to warm in April and the chapel returns to the Torne River, couples can exchange vows with as many as 40 guests. Decorative features and designs are never quite the same, but you’ll likely find reindeer fur covered-ice benches and a Swedish-speaking celebrant. Don’t miss out on Lapland nightlife: dog sled rides through the dark of night and pilgrimages to see the Northern Lights.
Four Seasons Bora Bora in French Polynesia
This tropical retreat boasts nine wedding venues, from a secluded motu to the intimate Aherenoa (meaning Eternal Love) Chapel, which holds no more than 20—bride and groom included. Tie the knot with a turquoise lagoon and Mount Otemanu as your paradisiacal backdrop, and bed down in a bungalow suspended over the South Pacific.