Every winter, Sweden’s Ice Hotel constructs a new Ice Church, which is carved out of snow and ice. From December 26 until the weather begins to warm in April and the chapel returns to the Torne River, couples can exchange vows with as many as 40 guests. Decorative features and designs are never quite the same, but you’ll likely find reindeer fur covered-ice benches and a Swedish-speaking celebrant. Don’t miss out on Lapland nightlife: dog sled rides through the dark of night and pilgrimages to see the Northern Lights.