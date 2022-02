Don’t get us wrong—we love Las Vegas , and weddings there can be so much more than cheesy Elvis nuptials at the Graceland Wedding Chapel. But for couples eager to elope —or travel enthusiasts who are seeking far-flung destinations for their “I do’s”—hotel wedding chapels aren’t only in Nevada.Hotels and resorts across the world are working hard to reinvent the concept of the wedding chapel, with stunning venues like the seasonal Ice Church in Sweden which, like its name suggests, is built of powdery snow and sculpted blocks of Lapland ice.And on a cliff in Bali, stylish couples can tie the knot in a Bvlgari Chapel made of local Paras Kerobokan stones and Bangkiray wood.But you don’t have to travel to the far reaches of the Earth to host a wedding in a one-of-a-kind hotel chapel. City hotels are joining the fray, too—especially in Tokyo, at some of the city’s grand hotels. Everyone from the Mandarin Oriental to the Palace Hotel Tokyo is offering couples a chance to get married in style.Beyond the convenience of getting married at a site that has everything—a chapel, rooms for getting ready, food and beverage services, and accommodations for all of your guests—hotels and resorts have fused the art of hospitality with event planning, entertaining, and delivering romance . Our favorite offerings, below.