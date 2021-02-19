Want a Socially Distanced Wedding? Get Married in a Hot-air Balloon Over the Blue Ridge Mountains

Between canceled weddings, micro weddings, and even Zoom weddings, 2020 turned this industry upside down. As the ongoing pandemic has couples debating what to do about their nuptials, hotels and resorts around the world are coming up with creative solutions. Now, lovebirds can tie the knot on cloud nine — quite literally — with a new hot-air balloon wedding package available at a luxury hotel in North Carolina.

Set among the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains of Asheville, The Foundry Hotel is welcoming engaged couples to celebrate a nontraditional wedding ceremony, thanks to its new partnership with Asheville Hot Air Balloons.

Image zoom Credit: Jake Banta, Lux Focus Photography

The package allows for complete customization at all stages of the wedding process. With enough room for up to 16 guests in the hot-air balloon, couples can even choose to bring a full string quartet. In addition to the ceremony in the sky, this package also includes a guest room block at The Foundry Hotel, welcome Champagne upon arrival, an upgraded suite for the newlyweds, and a chocolate welcome gift for up to 20 guests from French Broad Chocolate, a local bean-to-bar chocolate shop. And since half the fun of a wedding is the reception, that's also included in the package.

Optional add-ons include hosting a virtual ceremony for the friends and family who can't be there in person, as well as a Champagne toast and transportation to and from the hot-air balloon site. Having hosted many weddings throughout the years, The Foundry knows it can be stressful to plan the perfect nuptials. Couples in need of some extra help can also splurge on the hotel's wedding planning services.

Pricing for the package starts at $6,000 for a 16-passenger balloon. If the weather does not cooperate on the big day, the ceremony will be moved to the Savoy Ballroom at no additional cost.

For more information about The Foundry Hotel, including its unique history as a former steel factory, head to the property's official website.