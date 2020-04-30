Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If You Had to Cancel or Postpone Your Wedding Because of COVID-19, You Could Win a Free Mini-moon (Video)

The coronavirus outbreak has had a huge impact on every aspect of our lives, forcing many to cancel or postpone major celebrations like graduations, birthdays, and weddings. If you've had to change your wedding or honeymoon plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you deserve a little good news. That's why Coffee Meets Bagel and Getaway are teaming up to give 10 lucky couples a free romantic mini-moon.

Couple inside nature retreat by Getaway Outpost Credit: Courtesy of Getaway

If COVID-19 caused you to cancel or postpone your wedding, you're eligible to win a two-night stay at one of the 10 Getaway Outposts around the United States. All Getaway locations are within a two-hour drive of major cities, including Atlanta, Austin/San Antonio, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh/Cleveland, Portland, and Washington, D.C., so they're perfect for a quick weekend trip once it's safe to travel again.

Getaway's cozy cabins are perfect for couples looking to unplug. There are no TVs; instead, enjoy nature views from the giant window in your cabin. Cabins even come with a cell phone lockbox for those who really want to forget about the outside world and dedicate their time to each other (without distractions) for the weekend.

Each cabin also has a fire pit and outdoor seating, so you can enjoy the great outdoors and cook up some s'mores. And although the accommodations may look tiny and rustic, they still have bathrooms and small kitchens, putting everything you need within reach. Plus, they're dog-friendly, so bring your pup along — dog bowls, treats, an outdoor lead, and a waste bag are provided.