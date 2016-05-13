12 Hotel Packages That Make Eloping a Breeze
Whether your reason for eloping is based on saving money or simply wanting to make it an intimate moment, a number of resorts have created packages to suit your every need. Feel like heading out into nature for your nuptials? The Paws Up resort in Montana has the perfect glamping setup for you, complete with a chance to rappel down a 180-foot cliff.
If heading to City Hall is more your style, Hotel Giraffe in New York City has the perfect rooftop reception ready for your urban wedding. And even a beach wedding is available last minute from a variety of properties around the world, like The Cover Eleuthera in the Bahamas, Montpelier Plantation & Beach in Nevis, and the Royal Davui in Fiji.
And don’t think you’re getting a drive-through Las Vegas chapel experience at these places—all of these spots provide a Pinterest-worthy wedding without all the work. While all are slightly different with their offerings, all of these hotels can help with everything from securing a marriage license to booking a photographer and setting up a mini reception complete with a cake. Why spend the months planning a big-to-do when all you have to do at these places is show up and say, “I do?”
Paws Up Resort, Montana
Eloping is a bit wild, so why not head out into the wilderness to say “I do?” Paws Up has played host to quite a few of these ceremonies, and offers an elopement package including a ceremony with private carriage ride, exclusive gourmet dinner with champagne and his/her flutes, couples treatment at Spa Town, and a wedding cake complete with a Western topper.
If you’re really looking for some adventure, Paws Up will help you do everything from rappelling 180 feet down Lookout Rock after saying "I do" on top of the highest point on property to horseback weddings and riding off in the sunset.
The Cove, Eleuthera
If something a little more secluded is your style, then this intimate resort situated on 40 lush acres might be for you. The "Two Have and Two Love" package boasts a five-night stay, marriage officiant, ceremony site, bouquet and boutonniere, personal wedding cake, daily breakfast for two, and transfers to and from the airport.
Montpelier Plantation & Beach, Nevis
The options are endless for eloping in this Caribbean paradise. Couples can choose to have their wedding inside an historic 18th-century sugar mill, under the tree that witnessed the wedding of Admiral Lord Nelson with Fanny Nisbet in 1787, or even on a private beach. Packages range in price and offerings: the “Just the Two of Us” package includes license, registration and minister charges, specialized wedding coordinator, use of the gardens or Montpelier Beach for a private ceremony, and a bottle of celebration champagne for $800.
The "Love is in the Air" package includes everything above but also a choice of bouquet for the bride and boutonniere for the groom with local flowers, in-room breakfast the morning after the wedding, and complimentary accommodations in a Plantation Room on the wedding night for $1,850.
Lastly, the "Tropical Bliss" package has additions like hair and makeup for the bride and one hour of live steel pan music for $2,500.
Vintner’s Inn, California
Situated in the heart of Sonoma wine country, this charming, old-world style boutique property on 92 acres of vineyards offers an elopement package Monday through Thursday. For $1,500, you get the ceremony space, a bottle of sparkling wine to celebrate, and two nights in a Junior Suite.
The famous John Ash & Co. is just steps away and the perfect location for the wedding dinner, and the hotel's coordinator partners offer great elopement packages that include flowers, photography, officiant, coordination, makeup and hair services and more.
Royal Davui Fiji
Why not get married in one of the top honeymoon destinations? The resort offers two separate packages for that perfect beachy elopement. The appropriately named Elope Package includes fresh salusalu (Fijian lei), marriage license, registration and documentation fees, celebrant fee, ceremony location and set up, and a private dinner for about $1,380.
The Davui Wedding Package includes all of the components of the Elope Package, as well as villa floral decorations, bridal bouquet and groom's button-hole spray, Fijian warrior guard and escort, flower girl in traditional Fijian dress, bottle of French champagne, Fijian choir, traditional Fijian wedding dress (upon request), and a 60-minute couples massage starting at $2,828.
InterContinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam, Thailand
The “Intimate Affair” wedding package that the InterContinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam offers is perfect for couples that want a private, intimate elopement in one of the most beautiful locations in the world. Couples get to exchange of vows in the resort venue of their choosing (pier, beach, airbar, or villa), followed by an intimate dinner under the stars.
And to make sure you don’t have to think about a thing, the package also includes a stay in InterContinental Samui’s beachfront pool villa with breakfast included, two-way airport transfer, cake, sparkling wine and fresh fruit, basic decoration at the wedding venue, including a bridal path of flower petals and a candle-lined gazebo, bride’s bouquet and corsage for the groom, officiant, and 90-minute couple’s massage at the Baan Thai Spa.
Hotel Vermont
Whether it’s spur of the moment or something travelers have been planning for weeks, the Burlington, Vermont, hotel has couples covered. Their “Sweet and Simple” elopement package includes an in-house officiant, a small bouquet and boutonniere provided by Clayton Floral, and house-chilled champagne and cake from local Mirabelle’s Bakery. After the big moment, newlyweds can spend their wedding night in the whirlpool fireplace king bedroom. Only 48 hours notice is required to pull together all the details.
Hotel Giraffe, New York City
The glamorous hotel on 26th Street and Park Avenue South offers an elopement package that reserves the couple a hotel suite with a guide called “Things To Know about Eloping in NYC.” The guide has a list of places that host elopement ceremonies, restaurants for post-wedding dinner, tips on getting a marriage license, and more. You also get two bathrobes to take home, chilled prosecco, chocolate-covered strawberries, rose petals at turndown, and signature champagne flutes.
Hotel Giraffe is also available to host the ceremony on the garden rooftop.
French Quarter Inn, South Carolina
Located in the heart of Charleston’s Historic District, the French Quarter Inn makes it easy for couples looking to elope in the south with a worry-free Elopement Package. There's with a personalized ceremony for up to eight guests, and an in-house wedding planner arranges officiant services, champagne, artisanal cake, photography, and flowers.
The bride and groom can further celebrate their nuptials with luxurious accommodations and extensive amenities including locally curated breakfast delivered in room, evening wine and cheese reception, port wine night cap service, fresh baked milk and cookies before bed, complimentary vintage bicycle rentals, and an evening turndown service with a Charleston treat.
The Ellwanger Estate, New York
Located in the heart of Rochester’s Mount Hope Cultural District, the beautifully restored home offers its Afternoon Delight Elopement Package starting at $799. The intimate wedding ceremony can take place either on The Veranda, which spans the entrance of the historic B&B, or the Grand Room. The elopement package includes a ceremony for up to eight guests, an officiant, tiered wedding cake, seasonal floral bridal bouquet, a toast, and music.
Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia, Arizona
Why not get engaged and married in one weekend? That’s exactly what the Experience Planners at this luxury property can do. The planners can plan the perfect over-the-top proposal at the base of picturesque Camelback Mountain, followed by the quintessential intimate wedding in any location on resort grounds.
Whether atop Camelback Mountain, on a hot-air balloon ride, or during a private dinner for two, the sky is the limit here.
The Atlantis, Bahamas
All you have to do is book the flight and the rest of your elopement is taken care of with the "Just the Two of Us" package. For $5,325, couples get three-night accommodations in the Royal Tower with an ocean view, VIP check in, round-trip private ground airport transportation, ceremony site, officiant, licensing escort, application, notary and apostille fees, bridal bouquet, groom’s boutonniere, two hours of photography service on your wedding day, a 12x12 wedding album, breakfast for two daily, and two copies of the marriage license.