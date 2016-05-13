The options are endless for eloping in this Caribbean paradise. Couples can choose to have their wedding inside an historic 18th-century sugar mill, under the tree that witnessed the wedding of Admiral Lord Nelson with Fanny Nisbet in 1787, or even on a private beach. Packages range in price and offerings: the “Just the Two of Us” package includes license, registration and minister charges, specialized wedding coordinator, use of the gardens or Montpelier Beach for a private ceremony, and a bottle of celebration champagne for $800.

The "Love is in the Air" package includes everything above but also a choice of bouquet for the bride and boutonniere for the groom with local flowers, in-room breakfast the morning after the wedding, and complimentary accommodations in a Plantation Room on the wedding night for $1,850.

Lastly, the "Tropical Bliss" package has additions like hair and makeup for the bride and one hour of live steel pan music for $2,500.