There’s nothing quite like falling head over heels and love. Sometimes that love is so strong you just want to run off and get married immediately. Eloping can be crazy and romantic, but there’s still some planning that needs to happen. Luckily, there are many hotels that embrace that wild spirit and make it easier than ever to have a quickie (yet still luxurious) wedding Whether your reason for eloping is based on saving money or simply wanting to make it an intimate moment, a number of resorts have created packages to suit your every need. Feel like heading out into nature for your nuptials? The Paws Up resort in Montana has the perfect glamping setup for you, complete with a chance to rappel down a 180-foot cliff.If heading to City Hall is more your style, Hotel Giraffe in New York City has the perfect rooftop reception ready for your urban wedding. And even a beach wedding is available last minute from a variety of properties around the world, like The Cover Eleuthera in the Bahamas, Montpelier Plantation & Beach in Nevis, and the Royal Davui in Fiji.And don’t think you’re getting a drive-through Las Vegas chapel experience at these places—all of these spots provide a Pinterest-worthy wedding without all the work. While all are slightly different with their offerings, all of these hotels can help with everything from securing a marriage license to booking a photographer and setting up a mini reception complete with a cake. Why spend the months planning a big-to-do when all you have to do at these places is show up and say, “I do?”Click through to see the amazing elopement packages from these 12 luxurious hotels around the world. Jordi Lippe-McGraw is a Contributing Digital Reporter with Travel + Leisure. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @WellTraveler.