10 Magical Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do at Your Disney Wedding

You can get married at Walt Disney World without a visit from Mickey and Minnie at your reception, but why would you want to?

Note: Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings resumed operations last October, but due to health and safety guidelines, certain offerings are temporarily unavailable.

When you get married at Disney World, it's pretty much guaranteed to be an enchanting experience from start to finish. After all, they don't call it the "Most Magical Place on Earth" for nothing. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings has been making that magic happen for 30 years, so they know a thing or two about turning your wedding wishes into reality.

The company has countless options for making your nuptials romantic and memorable, but there are a few distinctly Disney touches that'll make your big day extra special. Here are 10 ways to make your Disney World wedding rival that of any animated Disney couple.

Say your vows in front of famous global landmarks.

In Epcot's World Showcase, you can walk around the whole world in one afternoon, visiting 13 countries along the way. Whether you and your partner have romantic memories from abroad or share a favorite World Showcase pavilion, you can probably get married there.

Serve guests your favorite Disney foods.

Disney's menu choices go far beyond typical wedding options. You can serve Mickey-shaped ice cream bars, churros, and even Dole Whip on your dessert table, but that's not all. If you have a favorite dish from the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival or can't visit the parks without a few cheeseburger spring rolls from the Adventureland Egg Roll Cart, you can make sure it magically appears at your reception.

Invite Mickey and Minnie to your wedding reception.

Imagine the astonishment on your guests' faces when Disney's most legendary lovebirds waltz into your wedding reception. Not only can Mickey and Minnie pop into your reception for a few fun photo opportunities, but you can also have them don outfits that coordinate with your wedding colors.

Design the wedding cake of your (Disney) dreams.

It's no surprise that Disney can bring to life just about any cake your heart desires, so let that be your incentive to dream a little bigger. Wow your guests with an animated scene projection mapped onto the icing, impress with a 10-foot-tall option, or add a touch of mystique with a cake fashioned after Maleficent the dragon. You can also opt for a cake themed to your preferred Disney ride or one that tastes like your favorite treat — or both.

Take over the Magic Kingdom.

Who wouldn't want to turn the Magic Kingdom into their own personal playground? If you want to get married in front of Cinderella Castle, you'll have to do it before the park opens for the day or after it closes in the evening, but having the place to yourself is totally worth it. You can customize everything from the music being piped through the park's speakers to the lighting colors that illuminate the castle. You can even choose to have your wedding party pull up in one of Disney's motorized Main Street vehicles.

Take your wedding guests for a ride.

Rides won't be operating if you get married before or after normal park hours, but there is a way around that for you and your guests. If you host your reception at one of the Disney venues available during park hours, you can add on a ride mix-in to your event. They don't make any guarantees your hairstyle will hold up on Epcot's Test Track, though.

Schedule a private fireworks show.

Heterosexual couple on their wedding day at Disney World with fireworks Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Disney

You can start your marriage off with a "bang," thanks to a fireworks display at your Disney wedding. If your budget isn't quite at the private fireworks level, Disney has several other options that'll add a little extra sparkle to your day. You can schedule a dessert party in Epcot or a private patio soiree at the Grand Floridian, so your event times up perfectly with Disney's nightly fireworks shows.

Welcome a few hilarious uninvited guests.

Classic characters aren't the only surprise guests you can invite to your Disney wedding. Level up the laughs with a pair of Tacky Tourists or Uninvited Wedding Guests. Both will have your guests in stitches with their kooky costumes, improvisational comedy, and lack of people skills.

Arrange a private photo session inside the parks.

Looking for some more private time inside the parks? Schedule a wedding portrait session. You can choose from any of Disney World's four theme parks and plan your session for early in the morning (think of that perfect lighting). These sessions are only for the couple, but they do offer one more reason to wear your wedding accoutrements. Depending on your chosen location, you can pick backdrops like Prince Charming's Regal Carrousel, the Tower of Terror, Tree of Life, or Spaceship Earth.

Live out your very own Cinderella fairy tale.