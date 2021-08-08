This New Disney World Hotel Has a Rooftop Wedding Venue With Magical Theme Park Views

Disney World's newest wedding venue has one of the best views of the theme parks.

Centrally located between Disney's Hollywood Studios and Epcot, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin hotels offer some of the best theme park views at Disney World. And when the complex's new Swan Reserve tower opens in September, couples planning an Orlando wedding will be able to incorporate these magical Disney vistas into their wedding ceremony and reception.

The Swan Reserve is a 14-story, 349-room hotel located adjacent to the original Swan and Dolphin properties. The resort's top-floor Vue ballroom is an elegant, nearly 4,000-square-foot event space with floor-to-ceiling windows, seating for up to 160 guests, and a 1,000-square-foot rooftop terrace.

Rendering of Walt Disney World's Swan Reserve Hotel and Event Space Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin

From the terrace, couples and their guests will have dramatic views of the theme parks and, in the evening, their show-stopping fireworks. Hollywood Studios and Epcot are easily visible from the Vue ballroom, and the Magic Kingdom area is noticeable in the distance. It's entirely possible to see fireworks from all three parks during an evening reception.

In addition to the extraordinary views, couples can add Disney touches to their reception through flowers, decor, and surprise appearances by Mickey and Minnie in their finest duds.

And prior to the reception, couples can say their vows in one of the Swan Reserve's indoor or outdoor ceremony venues: a white-sand beach, lakefront terrace, or intimate courtyard.

Certified wedding planner Jennifer Sharpe brings her years of experience with Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons and The Ritz-Carlton to ensure all nuptials go off without a hitch. "The Vue event space is unlike any other I've offered in my career," says Sharpe. "This unique ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows and gorgeous views of Disney creates a reception that will be picture-perfect in every way."

The happy couple and any out-of-town guests can stay in Swan Reserve's upscale accommodations, which include two presidential suites. Guests at the Swan Reserve have access to all of the restaurants, pools, lounges, and other amenities at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin resorts. Complimentary transportation to Disney's four theme parks and Disney Springs is also available.