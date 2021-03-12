This Florida Beach Resort Will Have an Influencer Design Your Instagram-perfect Wedding

If your wedding doesn't get a lot of likes on social media did you even get married? Don't worry, Bellwether Beach Resort in Florida is here to ensure your wedding is a viral sensation.

In March, the soon-to-open hotel located in St. Pete Beach, announced a very special wedding program, Styled with Love, that makes creating Insta-worthy weddings a piece-of-cake thanks to four social media influencers and industry professionals who are there to help every step of the way.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Bellwether Beach Resort

"Styled with Love brings to life the visions of a diverse group of women that includes recently wed, fashion-savvy Instagrammers, a wedding influencer, and an award-winning planner," the hotel explained. "Each with their own take on wedding style, these collaborators pieced together all the necessary elements for a show-stopping wedding reception: luxe linens, china, cutlery, chairs, glassware, tables, decorative accents, draping and backdrops, florals, and more."

Bellwether's Styled with Love collaborators include McKenna Bleu of McKennaBleu.com, a North Carolina fashion and interior design blogger who's happy to lend her wedding-day style to Bellwether brides and grooms. "Feminine, soft, and romantic, McKenna's Something Bleu package is all about light pinks, whites and creams, and glam gold touches," the hotel said.

Megan Pinckney Rutherford of Shades of Pinck is also happy to help make your day complete. Fresh off her own holiday 2020 nuptials, this former Miss South Carolina USA dreamed up a soiree that is a casual seaside celebration with regal reception. "Anchored by gold, white, and sandy brown hues, Megan's To Have and to Gold design for Bellwether sets the tone for a couples' best day ever," the Bellwether added.

Then there's Andi Lipton of Andi Soirees, a Hall of Fame wedding planner who can turn any beach wedding into the "it" event of the season. "Warm neutrals and earthy tones take center stage in this look that is a little bit boho, a little bit sophisticated, and every bit perfection," the hotel added.

And finally, there's Anna Coats of Marry Me Tampa Bay. Anna's "Tropical Love Affair" wedding design features retro-modern Florida vibes, pops of vibrant colors, and trendy palm leaf patterns to make for a show-stopping day.

"Anyone who has gone through the wedding planning process knows how overwhelming it can be," Courtney Blount-Mannix, director of catering for Bellwether Beach Resort, shared in a statement. "It's easy to click through blogs and pin items on Pinterest but putting it all together is an entirely different story. Our Styled with Love program aims to make things easier for engaged couples. At Bellwether, you'll be able to pick out a wedding design you love and book everything in it, rather than searching around for so many individual components."