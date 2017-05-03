It can't be merely a coincidence that beach season and peak wedding season happen at the same time of year. For ocean-obsessed couples, there's no better (or more romantic) way to say, "I do," than with their toes in the warm sand and the surf in the background.

And for those of us attending, an invitation to a tropical destination wedding equals an excuse to pack up and head to the coast for a weekend full of fun with friends and family.

When it comes to choosing a thoughtful gift for the soon-to-be-wed, the more practical, the better. Think functional items that they can use during their travels such as a BBQ-kit-slash-cooler-bag for camping on the beach, a warm nautical-themed throw, or a travel-friendly game set.

Of course, you can always go in a more classic direction and opt for home décor items that will remind them of the sea and the day they got hitched. And in recent years, there has been a trend towards gifting couples with experiences rather than things, swapping a spatula set for a cruise gift card or a certificate for a sailing or scuba diving lesson.

We rounded up 20 creative gifts that any coast-bound brides and grooms-to-be would be excited to receive.