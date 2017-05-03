20 Beach-inspired Gift Ideas for a Tropical Destination Wedding
It can't be merely a coincidence that beach season and peak wedding season happen at the same time of year. For ocean-obsessed couples, there's no better (or more romantic) way to say, "I do," than with their toes in the warm sand and the surf in the background.
And for those of us attending, an invitation to a tropical destination wedding equals an excuse to pack up and head to the coast for a weekend full of fun with friends and family.
When it comes to choosing a thoughtful gift for the soon-to-be-wed, the more practical, the better. Think functional items that they can use during their travels such as a BBQ-kit-slash-cooler-bag for camping on the beach, a warm nautical-themed throw, or a travel-friendly game set.
Of course, you can always go in a more classic direction and opt for home décor items that will remind them of the sea and the day they got hitched. And in recent years, there has been a trend towards gifting couples with experiences rather than things, swapping a spatula set for a cruise gift card or a certificate for a sailing or scuba diving lesson.
We rounded up 20 creative gifts that any coast-bound brides and grooms-to-be would be excited to receive.
Linum Home Textiles Sea Waves Turkish Pestemal Towel
This handwoven, fast-drying Turkish towel can also serve as a picnic blanket.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $39
Personalized Pushpin Map
Personalized with the couple's names and wedding date, this pushpin map will be an exciting reminder of all the beautiful beaches they've left footprints on together.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $149
Mojito Molecular Mixology Kit
A mojito DIY kit with a (molecular) twist? Sounds like fun to us! No science background needed.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $30
Two Palms Art Bazaar Wall Art
This beautiful piece of art is purposefully circular — it's meant to resemble a ship window, and remind its owners of the ocean.
To buy: ahalife.com, from $299
Hammock Chair
This hammock chair will bring island vibes back to the couple's home long after they return from their honeymoon.
To buy: etsy.com, from $254
Studio Nico Travel Backgammon & Checkers Game Bag Set
This portable game set will unfold into fun on the beach or while camping.
To buy: ahalife.com, $60
GoPro Hero4 Waterproof Camera
Help them capture the best moments of their newly wedded life both above and under the water with this GoPro camera.
To buy: amazon.com, $329
Faherty Adirondack Blanket
A lightweight cotton blanket is perfect for breezy summer nights spent on the beach.
To buy: shopspring.com, $128
BBQ Kit Cooler
This bag holds everything they'll need for a beach barbecue: a cutting board, stainless steel grilling tools, and, of course, space for up to 46 cans of beer.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $100
Cruise Direct Gift Card
Their honeymoon doesn't have to end, right? Whether they'd like to cruise their way through Europe or the Caribbean, Cruise Direct offers deals on every destination they might dream of.
To buy: cruisedirect.com, from $50
Tokyobike Single Speed Bicycle
The couple that bikes down the boardwalk together stays together.
To buy: shopspring.com, $750
Sur La Table Picnic Basket
A classic picnic basket is a must-have for a romantic dinner date on the beach.
To buy: surlatable.com, $50
Seashell iPhone Speaker
This has to be the best way to listen to the sound of waves (or a good Spotify playlist) even if you're nowhere near the ocean.
To buy: scoutmob.com, $72
Portable 120-inch Movie Theater Screen
They'll never skip a movie date night again with this portable movie screen. You could also pitch in with other guests to add a projector to the set.
To buy: amazon.com, $294
Scuba Diving Classes Gift Certificate
Give the couple a reason to visit sunny Miami with a gift certificate for a two-day scuba diving class.
To buy: southbeachdivers.com, $618
Barracuda Collapsible Carry-On Luggage
This smart suitcase features a laptop tray, a portable TSA-approved battery, and a digital scale. Basically, it's every traveler's dream carry-on.
To buy: ahalife.com, $350
Made in Mayhem Harrison Wallet & Passport Cover
Gift the couple a pair of luxurious passport holders so they can always travel in style.
To buy: ahalife.com, $110
Swell Firewire Pyzel Slab Grom Surfboard
This cool surfboard is appropriate for both beginner and advanced-level wave-riders. Pool your resources with a few other guests to buy two of them.
To buy: swell.com, $499
Personalized Throw
Customize this nautical-themed throw with the couple's wedding location and they'll remember their special day every time they cuddle up.
To buy: shopspring.com, $185
Rowboat Serving Boat with Napkin Holder
If the couple loves sailing, this snack and appetizer bowl will become a staple at their dinner parties.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $85