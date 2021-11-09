T+L's 2022 Destination of the Year: Mexico

By Travel + Leisure Editors November 09, 2021

This past year, as we began taking our first steps back into the world, many of us sought destinations with a relaxed atmosphere, wide-open spaces, and plenty of sunlight. No place filled the bill quite like Mexico — but there's more to the country than breathtaking beaches and exclusive resorts. Here, we celebrate its regional nuances and less-explored pockets, the beguiling cultures, crafts, and cuisines that make it so deserving of our annual award. Whether it's your first trip across the border or your 15th, what are you waiting for?

