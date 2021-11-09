T+L's 2022 Destination of the Year: Mexico
This past year, as we began taking our first steps back into the world, many of us sought destinations with a relaxed atmosphere, wide-open spaces, and plenty of sunlight. No place filled the bill quite like Mexico — but there's more to the country than breathtaking beaches and exclusive resorts. Here, we celebrate its regional nuances and less-explored pockets, the beguiling cultures, crafts, and cuisines that make it so deserving of our annual award. Whether it's your first trip across the border or your 15th, what are you waiting for?
Everything You Need to Know Before Traveling to Mexico During the COVID-19 PandemicPlanning a trip soon? Here's what you need to know.
10 Small Towns in Mexico for Natural Beauty, Arts, Culture, and TequilaMexico has 132 "magical towns" — here are 10 you need to visit.
The Best Mexican Resorts for a Socially Distant VacationThese 16 resorts offer privacy and relaxation, from Baja in the west to Cancun in the east.
Why These 8 Mexico City Neighborhoods Are Worth Planning Your Next Trip AroundThere are few places as dynamic, diverse, or downright enormous as the Mexican capital. In a city layered with history, in which change is an essential part of residents' DNA, where to begin planning a trip? Michael Snyder gives his breakdown of the key colonias to visit, whether your focus is shopping, food, art, or design.
This Easy Weekend Road Trip From Mexico City Has the Perfect Mix of Culture, Food, and Countryside ViewsA culinary and cultural bounty awaits during a drive through Mexico’s diminutive central state.
This Region Near San Miguel de Allende Is Home to Mexico's Next Great Wine SceneJust outside San Miguel de Allende, there’s a crew of dynamic winemakers reviving centuries-old traditions.
An Epic Culinary Road Trip Through VeracruzAlong Mexico's central Gulf Coast lies a region steeped in history, fed by the sea and forest, and modernized by a new generation of chefs.
13 Best All-inclusive Resorts in Cancun for Families, Couples, and Solo Travelers
As far as beach destinations in Mexico go, Cancun is always a crowd pleaser. Lively restaurants and a high-octane nightlife scene are obvious draws, but this 14-mile coastal strip is also a favorite for travelers seeking inviting white-sand beaches and all-inclusive resorts.
Cancun is one of the most convenient destinations to visit in Mexico, especially from the East Coast and Midwest of the U.S. And it's also the entrance to incredible Mayan ruins—you're within easy reach of historic sites like Chichen Itza and burgeoning beach towns like Tulum. Adventure enthusiasts will delight in Cancun's outdoor activities, which range from golfing and zip-lining to snorkeling and scuba diving.
Cancun is home to a dizzying number of hotels, which seem to proliferate every year. From the upscale Ritz-Carlton to more budget-friendly options, Cancun's hotel scene has something for everyone—though it can be overwhelming to decide between the best resorts in Cancun.
For a totally worry-free getaway, reserve a stay at one of the best all-inclusive resorts in Cancun, as decided by Travel + Leisure readers. It'll take all the guesswork out of your vacation, and ensure you don't experience any receipt shock upon check-out. We've rounded up the best Cancun all-inclusive resorts for families, couples, and solo travelers, so you can have an incredible, sun-soaked getaway.
Soaring Mountains and Indigenous Traditions: Oaxaca City's Magic Is Just Outside of TownOaxaca city is a dazzling destination in its own right, but you'll want an up-close experience with the region's Indigenous pueblos and dramatic landscapes, too.
This Under-the-radar State Is the Key to Understanding Mexico's Rich Indigenous HeritageSteeped in Mayan heritage, the country’s southernmost state is Mexico at its most unexpected.
Where to Eat and Drink in Oaxaca, According to People Who Are Obsessed With Eating and Drinking in OaxacaThe cuisine is unprecedented — second only to the mezcal.
You Can Take a Tequila Train to Mexico's Most Magical TownTequila, Mexico lives up to its Pueblo Magico designation.
Where to Eat, Hike, Surf, and Shop in Todos Santos, According to a Celebrated Local ChefFor Chef Javier Plascencia, the village of Todos Santos on Mexico’s Baja California Coast has everything: the food, the views, and the people. Here’s how he’d spend his ideal day in the area.
You Can Eat Tacos in a Colorful Volcanic Cave in MexicoThis underground restaurant even has mariachi performers.
This Gorgeous Mexican Island Should Be on Every Scuba Diver's Bucket ListCozumel is much more than just a stop on your cruise. Here's how to stay awhile — and spend your time like a local.
Three New Hotels Putting a Luxe Spin on Baja's Adventurous SideAway from the core of Los Cabos, travelers can encounter a more rugged side of Baja California Sur, where adventure and comfort go hand in hand.
Where to Surf, Sail, and Snorkel With Baby Sea Lions in Mexico's Baja CaliforniaIt's time to venture beyond the resort.
How One Lagoon Is Becoming a Hub for Sustainable Tourism in MexicoThree new boutique hotels are serving as templates for turning the town of Bacalar—and its iconic lake—into Mexico’s most responsible tourism destination.
Take a Tour of Mexico City's Thriving Street Food Scene in 'Walk With T+L'Tacos and tlacoyos and mixiotes, Mmm!
Explore the Mexican Jungle and the Ancient Mayan City of Calakmul in This Episode of 'Walk With T+L'This thousand-year-old city is about to see a tourism boom.
Travel + Leisure Is Taking You on a Tour of Oaxaca's Most Iconic Mezcal Distillery — and Wait Till You See the Spirit's Secret IngredientA sneak peek at a Oaxacan delicacy.
Explore a Turquoise Lagoon and the Caribbean Cafes of Bacalar, Mexico in 'Walk With T+L'Swimming in the Lagoon of Seven Colors is just scratching the surface of this incredible town.
At This Sustainable Yucatán Retreat, Self Care Also Means Caring for the PlanetA holistic approach to wellness on the Riviera Maya.
This Hidden Gem in Mexico Has Blue Water, Waterfalls, and Wildlife You Won't Want to MissIt's a blue you have to see to believe.
The 'Heart of Mexico' Offers Colorful Cities, Tequila Tastings, ATV Mountain Tours, and Hot-air Balloon RidesThis lesser-known region of Mexico offers a mix of adventure, wellness, and culture for every type of traveler.
Where to Eat, Sleep, and Shop in Tulum's Coolest Neighborhood, According to a LocalKaren Young of South Tulum's Wild restaurant fills us in on Beach Road's more authentic side and doles out expert tips.
The Most Memorable Cemeteries to Experience Day of the Dead in MexicoLocals and tourists gather at these important spots each year.
Why This Remote Oaxacan Beach Town Is High on LGBTQ+ Travelers' Lists Right NowZipolite is quickly rising as a popular destination among LGBTQ+ travelers in the know.
The Monarch Butterfly Migration Turns This Mexican Forest Orange Every Fall — Here's How to See ItWitnessing the monarch butterfly migration in Mexico should be on every nature-lover's bucket list.
This Mexican Hotel Just Opened a Tequila Museum — and It Hosts Tastings Every NightIt may just be the best museum experience ever.
How a Wellness Retreat in Careyes, Mexico Helped Me Find Peace After a Difficult YearSound bath therapy, meditation, yoga, and time in the Pacific Ocean help a writer heal.
This Tulum Hotel Offers a Rollout King Bed so Guests Can Sleep Under the Stars — LiterallyThe stars looks better from a comfy bed by the ocean.
You Can Stay in a Tree House at a Cabo Hotel That Makes Its Own Mezcal"I'm all the way up" — You, from the tree houses at Acre Baja.
This Vacation Rental in Mexico Is Exactly What You Need for a Dream VacationGet the entire resort vibe at a home rental price.
This Cabo Resort Has a Saltwater Lagoon, Mini Water Park, and 24-hour Tacos and TamalesYes, you heard us, 24-hour tacos.
This Mexican Resort Makes the Best Shrimp Tacos — and I Scored the RecipeRosewood Mayakoba's Juan Pablo Loza shares how to make the fan-favorite shrimp tacos served at the resort's beachfront food truck.
You Can Restaurant-hop on a Candlelit Boat at This Romantic Overwater ResortYou'll never want to dine on land again.
This Resort in Baja Mexico Is Surrounded by the Bluest Water You've Ever Seen — and a UNESCO World Heritage SiteIt's a blue you've never seen before.
How a Colorful Mexican Folk Dance Reconnected Me With My HeritageThe Baile folklórico of Mexico is a highly choreographed, colorful dance—and a symbol of national identity.
This Under-the-radar City Is a Must-visit for Some of Mexico's Best Food and Coolest CraftsOn a weekend jaunt to Jalisco’s state capital, one writer encounters vibrant food and design scenes propelled by an ambitious new guard putting modern spins on regional staples.
Why Riviera Nayarit Is Mexico's Hottest Winter DestinationWith outstanding surf, local seafood, wondrous wellness, and vibrant wildlife — not to mention luxury resorts — this Pacific Coast destination is endless summer embodied.
This Oaxacan Beach Town Is a Surfer's Paradise — and It's on the Rise Among Digital NomadsPuerto Escondido, a Oaxacan beach town that's famous for its giant waves, is now attracting a new generation of backpackers and digital nomads.
A Brand-new Auberge Resort Is Opening in Mexico's Riviera Maya — and Every Room Has a Waterfront ViewEtéreo opens in December, just in time for holiday travel and NYE escapes.
This Brand-new Cabo Hotel Has Rare Mezcal Tastings and a Weekly Taco TruckThere's no better place from which to explore the city's trendy Gallery District.
Banyan Tree Just Opened a New Resort Celebrating Mexican Culture and CuisineIt's a place where you can both relax and dig deep into the history of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The Overwater Villas and Beachfront Suites at This Mexican Resort All Have Private Pools, Outdoor Baths, and Plenty of PrivacyThis upscale hotel in Mexico's Riviera Maya marries nature and luxury with amazing wildlife, villas and suites with private pools, and a beautiful beach.
Why Your Next Trip to Mexico Should Go Beyond the Obvious Hot SpotsNow is the perfect moment to take a fresh look at our southern neighbor.
The Best Time to Visit Mexico for Good Weather and Affordable PricesHere are the best times to go to Mexico for idyllic weather, wildlife sightings, major festivals, and more.
The Best Beaches in Mexico — From Quiet Paradises to Surfing and Party Hot SpotsThe best beaches in Mexico run the spectrum from all-inclusive havens to pristine, wild paradises.