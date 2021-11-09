T+L's 2022 Destination of the Year: Mexico

As far as beach destinations in Mexico go, Cancun is always a crowd pleaser. Lively restaurants and a high-octane nightlife scene are obvious draws, but this 14-mile coastal strip is also a favorite for travelers seeking inviting white-sand beaches and all-inclusive resorts.

Cancun is one of the most convenient destinations to visit in Mexico, especially from the East Coast and Midwest of the U.S. And it's also the entrance to incredible Mayan ruins—you're within easy reach of historic sites like Chichen Itza and burgeoning beach towns like Tulum. Adventure enthusiasts will delight in Cancun's outdoor activities, which range from golfing and zip-lining to snorkeling and scuba diving.

Cancun is home to a dizzying number of hotels, which seem to proliferate every year. From the upscale Ritz-Carlton to more budget-friendly options, Cancun's hotel scene has something for everyone—though it can be overwhelming to decide between the best resorts in Cancun.

For a totally worry-free getaway, reserve a stay at one of the best all-inclusive resorts in Cancun, as decided by Travel + Leisure readers. It'll take all the guesswork out of your vacation, and ensure you don't experience any receipt shock upon check-out. We've rounded up the best Cancun all-inclusive resorts for families, couples, and solo travelers, so you can have an incredible, sun-soaked getaway.