This Texas Flower Festival May Be the Most Beautiful Springtime Destination in the U.S.

There's nothing quite like the start of spring: trees come alive with fresh growth, migrating birds return, and bulbs begin their transformation into colorful blooms. And while spring is a special season no matter where you are, some destinations are known for their springtime flowers. Chances are you've heard of the tulip fields in The Netherlands or the cherry blossoms in Japan, but in Dallas, 500,000 blossoms take over the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden for the six-week Dallas Blooms festival.

Dallas Arboretum Dallas Blooms event with tulip, cherry blossoms and peacocks Credit: Courtesy of Dallas Arboretum

The festival, which is dedicated solely to springtime flowers and is the largest annual floral festival in the Southwest, showcases 100 varieties of spring bulbs, thousands of azaleas, and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees. This year, the event runs Feb. 19 to Apr. 10, 2022, offering visitors a leisurely window of time to see the bloom du jour.

In addition to fields of tulips and rows of cherry blossom trees and azaleas, the festival has ongoing programming based around the year's theme: birds of paradise. You can meet rescued parrots, get expert tips on bird photography, and learn what to plant in your garden to support local bird species. And no matter what you do, don't miss a visit to one of the four larger-than-life peacock topiaries, which are made entirely out of plants and flowers.

Throughout the event, weekly flower walks with the Dallas Arboretum horticulture team will showcase what's currently in bloom.