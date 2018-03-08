The Best Places in the World to Vacation If You Love Cheese

Is there anything better than cheese? After all, cheese pretty much goes with everything. It's amazing on bread or with fruit, vegetables, pasta, chocolate, wine or beer, or even just on its own.

The best thing about cheese, besides that it simply exists, is that there are so many varieties made all over the world. You can get a mild Brie in France, a flavorful goat cheese in Tuscany, or a pungent (dare we say, stinky) blue cheese in Asturias that'll knock your socks off (or at least smell like them). Many cheeses can be found in particular places around the world, where cheesemongers have been perfecting their craft for generations.

Who wouldn't want the perfect excuse to roam around France, eating every morsel of Camembert, Brie, and Beaufort in sight? Or around Italy, where you can sample gorgonzola, pecorino romano, and classic parmesan? There are also the cheese markets of Amsterdam, cheesy excursions in Spain, and the actual town of Cheddar for some real-deal cheddary goodness. And if you want to stay state-side, don't worry. There are plenty of places to visit in the United States as well.

Cheesy travelers might be reaching for their passports when they read about these amazing cheeses — and the destinations that created them.