What I Learned at Crêpes School In Brittany, France

The school is the vision of restaurateur Bertrand Larcher, a local celebrity who launched the state-of-the-art facility in the fall of 2018. Larcher has spent almost 25 years promoting Brittany's food culture with his empire of Breizh Cafés, which can be found in Tokyo and Paris, as well as in St.-Malo and nearby Cancale. These establishments serve contemporary versions of standard crêpes, made with organic flours and top-of-the-line Bordier butter, and pair them with natural wines or small-batch apple ciders. "To seduce the new generation you have to present things in a new way," he says.