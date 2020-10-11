This Food Tour Takes Guests to 3 of Vegas’ Most Popular Restaurants — and Ends With a Helicopter Ride

Sure, Las Vegas may be most famous for its casinos, but its food scene comes in a very close second. And Finger Licking Foodie Tours wants to make sure you get a true taste of what Sin City has to offer.

The food tour company partnered with ARIA Resort & Casino to bring visitors a new socially distanced dining experience for the ultimate night out in Las Vegas.

Image zoom Courtesy of Aria

The company explained, guests on the tour will head out for a two-hour, self-guided experience that begins at 5 p.m. Throughout the journey, guests will dine in three critically acclaimed restaurants all located within the ARIA resort.

The nightly tour, designed for two people and up, provides VIP service to guests along with immediate seating upon arrival. It’s currently running for $150 per person, which includes gratuities and a virtual guide to tell you about each restaurant along the way. Those interested in a bit more can also upgrade with an optional beverage package for $60 per person.

With the dining experience, guests will enjoy a three-course meal at each of the three restaurants. The company noted, the exact restaurant lineup is subject to change. However, participating restaurants include Carbone, a restaurant paying homage to old-world Italian food, and Jean Georges Steakhouse, ARIA’s steakhouse helmed by Michelin two-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Image zoom Courtesy of Aria

The restaurant selection also includes Catch, which features delicious seafood dishes with global influences, and BARDOT Brasserie, a 2016 James Beard Award nominee for “Best New Restaurant,” serving up classic French food by Michelin-starred chef Michael Mina.

Image zoom Courtesy of Aria