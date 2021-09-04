Istria Is Croatia's Hidden Gem—and the Melting Pot of the Adriatic

Our boat glides down the six-mile fjord. The angle of the sunlight, the nearness to the sea, the mineral runoff from the forested hills that rise up on either side like furry green wings—they all cause the color of the water to shift, from cloudy jade to aquamarine to deepest denim. It's like sailing across the surface of a mood ring. Halfway between the beach and the Adriatic, the farm materializes: more than a thousand oval buoys lined up like the lanes in a lap pool, each tethered to an oyster cage below the surface. Emil's captain flings the anchor overboard, engages the winch to raise the cages, then heads aft for a cigarette.