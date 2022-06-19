8 Couples Retreats in Gorgeous Destinations to Bring You Closer Than Ever

If the turmoil of the past two years has put a strain on your relationship, you're not alone. Between fights over pandemic protocols to living in closer quarters than ever, many relationships have had a tough go. But, we're optimistically looking forward and sharing with you one way you can come back together with your partner in a positive way: by traveling.

Get away together to find a little peace and connection via these eight couples trips that will have you breathing in relief and breathing out blame over your better half not taking out the garbage…again.

Esalen Institute's Relationship Workshops: Big Sur, California

The baths at Esalen Institute's Relationship Workshops in Big Sur, California Credit: Daniel Bianchetta/Courtesy of Esalen Institute

Couple's Connection Package at Civana Wellness Resort & Spa: Carefree, Arizona

The spa entrance at CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa in Carefree, Arizona Credit: Courtesy of CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa

Visit Carefree and become just that at the Civana Wellness Resort & Spa. The award-winning resort, located about 30-minutes from Scottsdale in the Sonoran Desert, has itineraries tailor-made for couples looking to reconnect, including "Authentic Connection: A Couples Workshop," a conscious breath-work class, an "Intention Burning" ritual to free your union of stagnant energy, and even a private shamanic journey. Pricing starts at $475 per night.

Set Your Intentions Wellness Journey at Hotel Wailea: Maui, Hawaii

Aerial view of Hotel Wailea in Maui, Hawaii Credit: John Russo/Courtesy of Hotel Wailea

The Relais & Châteaux property's new wellness program is ready to take you and your partner on a journey together. The program, led by a certified holistic wellness coach and yoga instructor, along with a team of other top-notch staffers, aims to help you recalibrate your relationship through a blend of physical, mental, and spiritual experiences running the gamut from aerial silks yoga and meditation classes to a private guided nature stroll and an in-suite sound healing session. You can also book a floating sound bath or cacao ceremony for an additional fee. Book the package in a Celebration Ocean View Suite for a splurge, starting from $9,500 per couple for a five-night minimum stay, or add it to any five-night stay for $2,000 per couple.

Couples Wellness Escape at Art of Living Retreat Center: Boone, North Carolina

Aerial view of Living Retreat Center in Boone, North Carolina Credit: Courtesy of Art of Living Retreat Center

The Art of Living Center invites couples to bond in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The center provides guests the chance to take part in a yoga or meditation class, enjoy a nature trail hike, or go for more low-key options like side-by-side watercolor painting or a cooking class, or to indulge in an Ayurvedic spa treatment. It has an all-inclusive package from $795 for a two-night stay, including meals and accommodations, one treatment per person, and daily meditation and yoga classes.

Sacred Soulmates Couples Retreat at Chablé Yucatán: Merida, Mexico

Say adios to your problems at the Chablé Yucatán, an idyllic refuge in the capital of the Mexican state of Yucatán. In a region known for its Mayan roots, guests are led by a spiritual guru to help forge new paths of happiness throughout a four-night, five-day custom retreat. Expect cooking classes, a private Temazcal (sweat lodge) ceremony, dinner for you and your sweetheart at a sacred cenote, and more. Come the day's end, relax in a deluxe casita with a private pool and a newfound sense of peace and marital bliss. The starting rate for two begins at $10,200. Reach out directly to the resort to book.

Duet Retreat at the Spa at the Inns of Aurora: Aurora, New York

Inns of Aurora, one of the chicest spots in the Finger Lakes, wants to be your home base for transformation. One of the retreat offerings from its recently debuted spa is particularly great for couples. The Duet Retreat looks to strengthen your bond through reflexology, forest bathing, an aromatherapy massage for two, connection meditation, and more. The two-day retreat starts at $605.

The Marriage Restoration Project Couples Therapy Retreat Vacations: Various locations

Accommodations at The Marriage Restoration Project in Costa Rica Credit: Courtesy of The Marriage Restoration Project

The Marriage Restoration Project, the brainchild of Rabbi Shlomo Slatkin, a licensed clinical professional counselor and a certified relationship therapist, and his wife Rivka, is a global initiative to help couples overcome marital issues and thrive. The organization typically hosts one or two retreat vacations in tropical locations per quarter. They also have two-day private marriage retreats that couples can take part in virtually or in person. See the project's website for all the available trips in 2022 and beyond.

BookRetreats Multi-Therapeutic Retreat: Akumal, Quintana Roo, Mexico

The spa at Chablé Yucatán in Merida, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Chablé Yucatán

Do you feel your relationship could benefit from a little sound healing and sensual dance bodywork? How about tantric exercises? Massages? Yoga? If you're nodding your head yes, the seven-day multi-therapeutic retreat is waiting. Complete with reconnection coaching sessions and couple exercises, this retreat will have you longing for your loved one again in no time. Rates start at $1,965 per person.