This Small Town in Ohio Amish Country Is an Unexpected Shopping Destination

In Millersburg, the heart of Ohio Amish territory, young store owners are putting their own spin on the country life.

By
Travel + Leisure Editors
Travel + Leisure Editors

Since 1971, Travel + Leisure editors have followed one mission: to inform, inspire, and guide travelers to have deeper, more meaningful experiences. T+L's editors have traveled to countries all over the world, having flown, sailed, road tripped, and taken the train countless miles. They've visited small towns and big cities, hidden gems and popular destinations, beaches and mountains, and everything in between. With a breadth of knowledge about destinations around the globe, air travel, cruises, hotels, food and drinks, outdoor adventure, and more, they are able to take their real-world experience and provide readers with tried-and-tested trip ideas, in-depth intel, and inspiration at every point of a journey.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2022
Storefronts in downtown Millersburg, Ohio
West Jackson Street, a main drag in downtown Millersburg. Photo: Madison Muskopf/Shutterstock

Driving into Millersburg, visitors are greeted by laundry waving from clotheslines like streamers. The Amish, after all, don't use electricity — not even to dry their petticoats.

Millersburg, halfway between Cleveland and Columbus, is the seat of Holmes County — home to one of the largest Amish populations in the world. It's a real-deal agrarian fantasia: hitching posts tether horses in parking lots; green velvet hills rise from the horizon; and the pie is very, very good. (Stop by Hershberger's Farm & Bakery for that.)

Kitchenware on display at home goods shop Cottonwood Shanty
Kitchenware selections at Cottonwood Shanty. Courtesy of Cottonwood Shanty

The beauty of the area has created a sort of boomerang effect — folks often move to larger cities, but can't stay away for long. Many, like Alyssa Eliot, run stores on downtown's West Jackson Street that peddle more than baked goods and tea cozies. Eliot grew up in nearby Sugar Creek, moved to Pittsburgh for art school, then returned to open the European-inflected home décor shop Cottonwood Shanty. She stocks a mix of new pieces and antiques, like vintage urns or wood-topped apothecary jars, which she sources during local picking trips. "Amish country — it's very magical to me," Eliot says.

A couple doors down, Lena Schlabach also spins her roots into something new at Farmhouse Frocks. Schlabach, who grew up Amish before leaving the community as a teenager, employs 30-plus Amish seamstresses to sew smart leather totes and weekend bags, along with airy linen and jersey apparel (think Sag Harbor meets Sarasota). Homegrown, yes — but far from down-home.

An antique Amish chair at the Colonial Homestead in Millersburg, Ohio
An antique Amish chair at the Colonial Homestead. Courtesy of Tope Printing

There's still plenty of folksiness in Millersburg, though. Check out Starlight Antiques, filled to the brim with relics of country life and works by local folk artist Billy Jacobs. The Colonial Homestead, which sells handmade furniture and historic tools for crafts like blacksmithing and leatherwork, also hosts the Artisans Guild, a cultural nonprofit that offers community workshops with the goal of preserving these heritage techniques.

A version of this story first appeared in the July 2022 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline "(Not So) Plain and Simple."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
People dine below large rocks in the town on Monsanto, Portugal
This Portugal Mountain Range Is Home to Tiny Medieval Towns, Locally Made Beer, and Hidden Swimming Holes
Pool at Nordelaia in Piedmont, Italy
It List 2022: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
July Editor's Picks
The Best Beach Day Essentials Under $300, According to T+L Editors
Best Swimsuit Deals to Shop During Prime Day
The 32 Best Swimsuit Deals to Shop During Prime Day for Your Next Vacation
Rosemarie Rossetti and Mark Leder at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
This Ohio City Just Launched an Accessibility Guide for Visitors With Disabilities
Best Comfortable Shoe Deals During Amazon Prime Day
The 34 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals During Amazon Prime Day
Exterior of The Manor House
7 Chic English Countryside Hotels That Will Make You Feel Like Royalty
Exterior of Xigera Safari Lodge
It List 2021: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
Sylva, NC street with blooms
This North Carolina Small Town Duo Offers Beautiful Hiking Trails, Cool Craft Shops, and Charming B&Bs
An aerial view of Lake George in New York State.
This Small Town in New York Is the Perfect Summer Getaway — With Lakeside Resorts, Hiking Trails, and Craft Breweries
Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
It List 2018: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
amazon poolside
Upgrade Your Poolside Area With This Hidden Amazon Outdoor Section That's Full of Affordable Finds
Oregon road trip through vineyards, coastal scenery with food and beverage
This Oregon Road Trip Will Bring You to Charming Small Towns, Beautiful Landscapes, and Craft Breweries
white dress round up amazon
The 11 Best White Dresses You Can Shop at Amazon — and They're All Less Than $50
mother's day shoes
Comfy Sneakers Are the Perfect Mother's Day Gift — Here are 7 Brands to Shop
nike sneaker sale
Hospital Workers Who Are on Their Feet All Day Love These Comfy Sneakers — and They're on Sale Right Now